The king's stance on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shifted after the release of their Netflix docuseries.

A new royal book written by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insider, Omid Scobie, reveals that King Charles criticized his younger son after the 2022 release of Harry & Meghan. Charles reportedly called the former senior royal a “fool” after the Netflix docuseries premiered, Scobie writes in Endgame.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield discussed the release of Endgame, a new book by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle insider Omid Scobie with Talk TV. There, she revealed further details of King Charles’ reaction to Harry & Meghan after its 2022 Netflix debut.

“The king called Prince Harry a ‘fool’ after the release of his Netflix docuseries,” states the royal commentator. She further shared the king’s stance on his younger son after he and Meghan left their roles as senior royals in 2020.

Schofield explains, “Omid [Scobie] says that at the beginning, the king didn’t want anyone to say anything negative about Harry. He didn’t want to talk about him at all.”

“But once the Netflix series was released, he was irate over the content,” the commentator continued. “He further referred to his son as a ‘fool.'”

However, the king still had a soft spot for Prince Harry. Therefore, it was another senior royal who reportedly suggested Harry and Meghan Markle leave their royal home, Frogmore Cottage, after the release of both the Netflix series and Spare, Harry‘s autobiography.

Prince Harry’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage reportedly wasn’t King Charles’ idea

Princess Anne reportedly had a hand in kicking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. Omid Scobie’s Endgame claims the Princess Royal headed up the plan. “We’re hearing that it’s Princess Anne that really campaigned for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lose Frogmore Cottage soon after the release of Spare,” Kinsley Schofield claims.

Scobie’s book states that Anne was “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” Buckingham Palace took to boot the royal couple from the residence. The book reveals that an eviction notice was delivered to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse.

After the notice, Harry reportedly called up King Charles and exclaimed, “You don’t want to see your grandchildren anymore?” Charles reportedly began proceedings to boot Harry and Markle from their royal residence just one day after Spare hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the source material for the newest royal tell-all?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed on Apr. 17, 2022, in The Hague, Netherlands | Karwai Tang/WireImage

In the past, Omid Scobie has been viewed as a mouthpiece for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He reportedly shares the couple’s POV on his X account and in his previous book, Finding Freedom.

Considering how many of Scobie’s stories have proven accurate in the past, there is a good chance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have participated in the stories reported in Endgame.

“In that case that Meghan had against the Daily Mail, we saw these emails between Jason Knauf and Harry and Meghan. However, they said they did want to participate in Finding Freedom,” she explains.

“This came after they denied they participated,” Schofield continued. “But then Meghan had to apologize to the court.”

She concluded, “This is why you are seeing a lot of people cynical about this. However, he [Scobie] has nothing to lose. Prince William has blocked him from having access to the royals; because of that, he’s [Scobie] going to put it all on the table.”

Endgame, a new book about the royal family by Omid Scobie, will be released on Nov. 28, 2023.