The royal siblings have reportedly had no contact since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022, ahead of Harry's tell-all 'Spare.'

Prince William posted to social media a message celebrating his father King Charles’ 75th birthday. While the message might have looked like any other from a father to a son, a royal reporter believes otherwise. Subsequently, they feel William pulled a “savage” move against his brother, Prince Harry, in a very noticeable way, proving their relationship has gone “from crappy to Titanically bad.”

Prince William erased Prince Harry from photo memories

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page shared a slideshow featuring Prince William, King Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, and Camilla Parker Bowles. But nowhere in the images was Prince Harry.

This led royal reporter Daniela Elser to believe William and Harry’s relationship is too far gone to repair. Therefore, here’s what she had to say for News.com.au.

“Harry? Harry who?” Elser questioned. “Nearly four full years since the Megxit klaxon sounded, forcing the royal family to brace for the Sussexes’ bumpy US landing. William is pulling no punches when it comes to making clear how he feels about his pesky sibling.”

She continued, “Take the choice of the photo of Charles and William taken in Klosters in 2004 from an official photo call. Over the years, far more of these grin-and-bear-it moments have included his majesty and both of his sons.”

Elser concluded, “Team William’s decision to excise Harry from the narrative comes after 12 months that have seen the brothers’ relationship go from crappy to Titanically bad.”

Prince William’s team trying to make sure Prince Harry is ‘forgotten’ says royal reporter

In the last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued a series of rants against the House of Windsor. The couple aired their grievances in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and Harry’s tell-all autobiography Spare.

However, royal reporter Daniela Elser believes Team Cambridge is sending a clear message to Prince Harry with King Charles’ birthday post. “The Duke of Sussex is gone. And [Kate Middleton and Prince William] are doing their best to ensure he’s forgotten too.”

Despite Harry having returned to the United Kingdom at least three times in the past year, he and his father have reportedly not seen each other privately. Neither have Harry and Prince William.

Elser noted how different the relationships between King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry are now compared to years earlier. “While back in the before times, Charles would reportedly call both of his sons on a Sunday evening. Now, he only converses weekly with William and has remarkably little contact with Harry.”

Royal fans disagree with the royal expert’s opinion of the photo tribute

On the other hand, royal fans disagree with the royal expert’s view of Prince William’s birthday post for King Charles. They shared their comments via Instagram.

“Since when was it a rule that when you tell your parents Happy Birthday, all your siblings must be in the photo? Some of y’all are reaching. This is Prince William telling his father Happy Birthday. Prince Harry is welcome to do the same with a photo of just him and the King,” wrote one Instagram follower.

“Why would William include a son who didn’t even wish his father a happy birthday today and never brings his kids to meet their grandfather??” questioned a second royal fan.

“It’s up to Harry to be mature and wish his dad a Happy Birthday. It’s the adult thing to do,” penned a third social media user.

A fourth fan concluded, “If Harry and his wife want to acknowledge the King’s birthday, they can do that. It’s not William & Catherine’s job to do it for them. This is the WALES family publicly wishing the King a happy birthday.”

King Charles turned 75 on Nov. 14, 2023. He also launched the Coronation Food Project, which “seeks to bridge the gap between food waste and food needs across all four nations of the United Kingdom, helping people and helping the planet,” according to the palace.