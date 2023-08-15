Prince Harry is finding it hard to repair his image because of what he lost when he left the royal family, according to a commentator.

Most of the press surrounding Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, over the last few months hasn’t been positive.

Following a bizarre story about a “car chase” through Manhattan that brought about more questions than answers, the couple’s multi-million deal with Spotify ended. After news that the streaming giant was not renewing Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, a company executive labeled the pair “f****** grifters” and alluded to an embarrassing story about trying to help the duke brainstorm podcast ideas. Moreover, the couple’s Netflix docuseries was snubbed by Emmy voters, and a tourism company found that Harry’s memoir has become one of the most-discarded books since its release as hundreds of copies of Spare are either thrown in trash cans or left behind at resorts. On top of that, the duke and duchess cannot shake rumors that their marriage is in trouble.

Those are just some of the reasons why a royal commentator doesn’t think Prince Harry can repair his image, plus the fact that when he left Britain he lost his biggest “protection.” Here’s what Meghan and Harry have done to try and flip the narrative and why the commentator says Harry can forget it.

What the Sussexes have done to try and generate positive PR

The Sussexes are obviously aware of the bad press and negative headlines out there so to combat some of that Meghan signed with talent agency WME whose other famous clients included the likes of Serena Williams, Michelle Rodriguez, and Dwayne Johnson.

Since then, several fluff pieces about the duchess have been published. But after it was reported that the couple plans to work on a number of solo projects, there was an attempt to flip that narrative from possible trouble in paradise to showing solidarity. So the Sussexes put out a video showing them sitting together and talking on the phone to young people who are taking a stand against cyberbullying. However, many royal watchers slammed the clip calling it fake and “unnatural,” claiming that it was clearly staged.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told GB News: “They all look very beautiful. It’s in their garden, and they talk to these young kids and say how wonderful they are … but it’s totally controlled, and I think rather unnatural.”

Royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey agreed and added: “I think it’s a PR stunt. It is just to get them some better press because obviously, it hasn’t been great for them recently. And I think they probably filmed it a while ago.”

Following the release of that video, Prince Harry headed off to Asia without Meghan for a sports summit and annual charity polo match. But while overseas an expert observed that the duke’s “royal status was gone” as he was “virtually ignored” despite sponsoring the event.

Commentator insists Prince Harry’s ‘image can’t be manicured’ anymore

Now, a royal commentator is claiming that no one can “manicure Harry’s image” as he no longer has the “protection” and the “PR machine” he was so used to having his entire life.

During an appearance on Sky News Australia’s The Rita Panahi Show, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue said: “When Harry left the royal family, he didn’t have the protection of the royal family’s PR machine that was able to manicure his image and protect him from his shenanigans. They managed to spin the whole story of when he dressed up as a nazi … and made him come out as a lovable young man.

“When he left the royal family and therefore didn’t have that support, his popularity ratings tanked because he was just himself. And the public got to see Harry raw and unfiltered.”