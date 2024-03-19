Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have several high-profile friends, but royal family followers never expected them to become close to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, went skiing with Prince Harry in March 2024. A royal biographer claimed that Harry was getting close to Gamble to benefit Meghan’s wallet.

Prince Harry was spotted with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, allegedly for Meghan Markle’s benefit

Prince Harry and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, are closer than ever. The Duke of Sussex went skiing in Aspen, Colorado, with Kris Jenner’s business executive boyfriend in March 2024. Additional sources claimed Bumble dating app billionaire Whitney Wolfe was also on the trip with her husband, according to the Daily Mail. Meghan Markle wasn’t in attendance. Instead, she launched social media posts to promote her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

“Harry’s been skiing with Corey,” a source explained. “They’ve been skiing during the day and going to one of the better-known speakeasies in the evening.”

So, what are Harry and Gamble up to? Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun that Harry is likely getting chummy with Jenner’s boyfriend for Meghan’s future benefit. “I’m absolutely sure that Harry has gone on a voyage to be very nice to Corey Gamble, in a job for Meghan, so she would be super well-known and super rich,” Levin explained. “Maybe if they make friends, they might both be invited around and get to know the whole [Kardashian] family.”

“The timing is obviously very carefully chosen, they know King Charles is ill with cancer, Catherine is still ill, and William is under a lot of strain,” she continued.

Who is Corey Gamble? Here’s what to know about his relationship with Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble might be a new name to royal family followers, but he’s been by Kris Jenner’s side for nine years. While his relationship with Prince Harry feels relatively new, he’s not new to the spotlight. The business executive and talent manager regularly appeared on episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Gamble is 43 years old — the same age as Kim Kardashian. While Jenner and Gamble have a 25-year age gap, it’s never gotten in the way of their romance. They met in 2014 at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party. At the time, Jenner was in the middle of a divorce.

It’s unclear exactly how the other Kardashians feel about Gamble now. Kim Kardashian made a dig at Gamble during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2021. “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” she said. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So, I asked my mum’s boyfriend, Corey.”

As for Prince Harry’s friendship with Gamble, little is known regarding how it began. However, if Harry is getting close to the famous talent manager, this could mean he is pushing for new opportunities for Meghan.

While Prince Harry’s ski trip with Corey Gamble is getting a lot of press, so is Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post that references Kate Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye. Kate had abdominal surgery in January 2024 and hasn’t been seen much since.

On March 16, 2024, Kardashian posted photos of her in an outfit featuring a crop top and leather pants. She captioned the post, “On my way to go find Kate.”

“Omg, that caption is going to stir up so much more drama,” a fan commented.

