Prince Harry ‘Determined’ to Be Different Husband to Meghan Markle Than His Father Was to Princess Diana, Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed how Prince Harry has performed as a husband to Meghan Markle, finding him “protective and supportive” as a partner. According to the expert, it’s clear he doesn’t want to mirror King Charles’ relationship with Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry is a protective and supportive husband to Meghan Markle, expert says

Body language expert Judi James looked at Harry’s devotion to Meghan since their 2018 wedding, telling Express that he’s a “protective and supportive” partner to his wife.

“Harry is tactile, protective, and supportive. His idealized view of Meghan is constantly expressed in his words and his body language,” James explained.

She continued, “Their lives are all about shared time and shared passions and causes. Harry is completely submerged in his campaigns for mental health and when his wife appeared to be suffering he seems to have been desperate to remove her from the situations he felt were causing it.”

Prince Harry isn’t following his parents’ example when it comes to being a partner

James also explained the signs she’s witnessed that indicate Harry is taking a different approach to marriage than his parents.

The body language expert explained, “Many of Harry’s behaviors and body language as a husband suggest he has been determined to create a complete contrast to the kind of partnering skills he saw from his father during his marriage to Diana.”

As for how Prince Harry has changed since meeting Meghan, the expert said it’s been significant. “The common opinion is that Harry changed when he met Meghan and that change appears to be ongoing,” she said.

James added, “Once known as the party or playboy prince he switched to a man whose life revolves around his wife and children and who spends much of his working life promoting his causes.”

It’s common for partners to change in a relationship to some degree, but James noted Harry’s “long-term change” is “rare.”

She explained, “Change is not uncommon when we fall in love as we can become desperate for approval and to form a complimentary ‘fit’ with the person we love but long-term change like Harry’s is quite rare.”

James continued, “Often a partner will morph back into who they were when they met, so perhaps Meghan brought out a more authentic side to Harry rather than cosmetic and temporary alterations.”

She added, “His marriage seems equally need-driven and if anything, Harry seems to need the presence of his wife the most.”

Harry seeks Meghan’s ‘maternal’ comfort, body language expert says

Prince Harry, according to James, does look to Meghan for “maternal” comfort, pointing to one moment in their Netflix docuseries as an example.

“Although he is clearly protective and often in awe of Meghan he seems to need her more maternal presence in his life too,” James noted.

She pointed out, “There was a scene in his Netflix documentary when he took a message from William on his phone and became openly distressed and his body language was like a small child needing affection and reassurance and of course Meghan got up to offer that with a cuddle.”

