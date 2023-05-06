Prince Harry and Kate Middleton Were Incredibly Close Before His Feud With Prince William

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton enjoyed a close relationship before the feud between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William. The three royals often attended public events together and even enjoyed private outings as a trio.

However, their dynamic changed dramatically with Harry’s rift with William. In the years since, their relationship has become increasingly strained, worsened by the Sussexes’ departure and critical remarks about the monarchy.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry | Jeff Spicer/Getty Image

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were very close prior to his feud with Prince William

Harry and Kate shared a close friendship that spanned more than ten years. Upon her marriage to William, Harry warmly welcomed his new sister-in-law into the family, and they quickly developed a lighthearted rapport.

The two, alongside William, were frequently spotted together at various official events. Observers remarked that Harry and Kate’s connection went beyond a typical in-law relationship. It appeared they shared a bond akin to that of siblings.

Their tight bond was on full display during a royal event at St. George’s Chapel in 2008. In photos unearthed by Express, Harry and Kate appeared very relaxed in each other’s presence, a testament to their close friendship.

Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Kate’s relationship was shattered amid his row with William. After years of feuding with William, the once-close friends now have little contact.

Prince Harry opens up about his relationship with Kate Middleton

In 2010, Harry expressed his joy upon learning that his brother had proposed to Kate. Speaking to the press, he declared himself “absolutely delighted” about the marriage. Later, Harry shared his excitement at gaining a sister, remarking that he had “always wanted” one.

Prince George’s birth three years later strengthened the already close bond between the three royals. Harry even commented about his responsibilities as a caring uncle and promised that George would have a happy upbringing.

Harry also reflected on his close friendship with Kate in his memoir Spare. Harry wrote that he took pleasure in making Kate laugh and described her as “carefree, sweet, and kind.”

The memoir provided an intimate glimpse into the relationship between the royal siblings-in-law, highlighting their shared values and common interests. But it also highlighted how far their friendship has fallen in recent years.

Here’s a closer look at Prince William’s feud with the Duke of Sussex

A lot has been said about Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple’s exit from the royal family in 2020. While Harry is set to reunite with his family for King Charles’ coronation, his relationship with William remains strained.

In light of the situation, a royal expert told Fox News that Kate is doing everything in her power to make things right. At the end of the day, Kate wants the family to heal and move on from the drama.

“Kate, William, and Harry were very close,” royal expert Shannon Felton explained. “Catherine wants to mend the relationship between brothers. Her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings. No one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for.”

Related Meghan Markle Described Meeting Kate Middleton For the First Time With 1 Simple Word

Felton added that Kate is not actively messaging Harry and William about making amends. But she does talk to William about what’s going on and is planning a way to end the feud.

Harry’s next outing alongside William will be Charles’ coronation on May 6. The event will be a rare chance for the brothers to meet in public and perhaps make things right behind the scenes.