Prince Harry May Not Have an Official Role at King Charles’ Coronation, But All Eyes Will Still Be on the Duke of Sussex

With King Charles III’s coronation drawing closer, several key players are now making their preparations behind the scenes. One of these central figures is Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry.

As the event promises to be the biggest day in Charles’ life, the royal family is sparing no effort to ensure that everything goes smoothly. Although Harry does not have an official role at the ceremony, all eyes will be on him as Charles is crowned King.

Prince Harry | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry will be in the spotlight at King Charles’ coronation

With the Coronation day fast approaching, Harry is set to attend the grand event, albeit without any official role. Nevertheless, Harry will garner plenty of attention as he faces the royals in public for the first time since releasing his memoir, Spare.

Although Harry has confirmed that he will be at the coronation, Meghan will be staying home. The Duchess of Sussex is skipping the event to celebrate the birthday of the couple’s oldest son, Archie.

Sources, however, told Express that there is another reason why Meghan is remaining home for the coronation. Meghan allegedly rejected the invitation because she is still unhappy with how the royals responded to a private letter she penned years ago.

As far as the coronation goes, Harry is not expected to stay in the UK for very long. The Duke of Sussex is expected to fly home as soon as the ceremony is complete.

A closer look at Prince Harry’s role during the coronation

Harry will attend Charles’ coronation though it remains unclear if he will mingle with other members of the royal family. Inside sources claim that the royals are trying their best to keep Harry out of the spotlight.

This includes placing Harry at least 10 rows behind other high-ranking members of the royal family. If this is true, then royal watchers are unlikely to see Harry and Prince William interact during the event.

Charles’ highly anticipated coronation will last three days. Harry, however, is only set to attend the actual ceremony, which will feature Charles getting crowned.

The ceremony will be Harry’s first public appearance alongside the royals since he wrote his shocking memoir, Spare. Depending on how things go at the coronation, Harry might walk away with more things to write about for his next book.

The Duke of Sussex will reunite with Prince William at the upcoming ceremony

Although Harry will be in the same room as his royal family members, it is unlikely that the two parties will make amends at the coronation. A former butler of the royals, Paul Burrell, believes that Harry will have little interaction with his family.

According to New York Post, Burrell revealed that Harry might not have any time to talk to his father and brother. Given how he is set to return to California as quickly as possible, Harry’s relationship with the royals will likely remain broken.

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Burrell said.

Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana, noted that Harry is probably attending the coronation to “show face.” Even though Harry might not want to attend the ceremony, he is doing it to fulfill his father’s wishes.

King Charles’ coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6.