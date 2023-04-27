Prince William and Prince Harry Could Not Be on More Divergent Paths Ahead of Coronation Reunion

Prince William and Prince Harry participated in separate public events ahead of King Charles’ coronation. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at a sporting event with his wife, Meghan Markle, while William attended a solemn ceremony to mark Anzac Day.

The nature of the outings couldn’t be more different. They also highlight how William and Harry are on divergent paths ahead of their coronation reunion.

Prince Harry and Prince William | Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry’s divergent paths were on full display during recent outings

The divergent lifestyles of Prince William and Prince Harry were on full display this week during their dissimilar public appearances. While the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the LA Lakers game, his elder brother was commemorating Anzac Day at Hyde Park.

Royal watchers took notice of the marked differences in William and Harry’s public outings. Writing on Twitter, the editor of the Daily Mail, Richard Eden, noted that the brothers couldn’t be on more divergent paths.

“Prince William is up at the crack of dawn for a moving Anzac Day ceremony, while Prince Harry is pictured flirting with Meghan on a ‘kiss-cam’ at a basketball game in the USA,” he wrote. “Can there be any starker illustration of the different paths the brothers have chosen?”

The public appearances come weeks ahead of Charles’ coronation, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. William and Harry will both attend the event, despite the strained nature of their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex stepped away from his royal duties in 2020. He now resides in California with the Duchess of Sussex and their two children.

A closer look at the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex’s contrasting events

The NBA game was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance since they accepted the invitation to attend Charles’ coronation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted having a great time while watching the Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzles.

The couple looked joyful and relaxed as they were captured on camera laughing and smiling during the game. The arena erupted in cheers and applause as Harry leaned in for a possible kiss, much to the delight of the thousands of fans in attendance.

William’s day in London could not have been more different from that of his younger brother. The Prince of Wales was seen attending an emotional Anzac Day ceremony in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old Prince took part in the ceremony, signing the book of remembrance while music played in the background. The outings come just ahead of Charles’ coronation, where William and Harry will briefly reunite.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has reached a new low ahead of King Charles’ coronation

William and Harry’s relationship has reportedly reached a new low ahead of their coronation reunion. With their relationship more strained than ever, insiders claim that the brothers will remain frosty at the event.

A source told Express that William and Harry “won’t exchange a word” when their father is crowned King in May. The insider added that their relationship is “on its knees” following the revelations in Harry’s book, Spare.

Harry is also not expected to stay long after the coronation is over. The Duke of Sussex will reportedly skip out on the royal lunch following the event to fly home in time for his son, Prince Archie’s, birthday.

There has been a lot of speculation about the seating arrangement at the ceremony. Royal experts do not believe Harry and William will sit next to each other, especially considering the status of their relationship.