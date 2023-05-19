Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Critic Piers Morgan Blasts Couple’s Car Chase Claims, Tells Them to ‘Stop Behaving Like Media Clowns’

Piers Morgan has historically taken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to task over the couple’s decisions. However, he felt he couldn’t hold his tongue regarding their recent claims of involvement in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City. Morgan put the couple on blast, saying, “If you don’t want to be the center of a media circus, stop behaving like media clowns.”

Piers Morgan couldn’t hold his tongue regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase claims

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host spoke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims that a paparazzi car chase in New York City was “near catastrophic.” He claims the couple courts attention: “If you don’t want to be the center of a media circus, stop behaving like media clowns.”

Morgan shared his view on the reported paparazzi chase that made worldwide headlines. The couple’s office said photographers’ pursuit of Harry and Meghan “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.”

“Did it actually happen in the way they said it did?” Morgan questioned. He explained that Meghan, Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland, left a Women of Vision Awards event at 10 p.m. to head to a private home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

“I lived in Manhattan a few years; that journey is about 10 minutes maximum,” Morgan clarified. “But apparently, they didn’t want the home identified. So you go to a huge event covered by hoards of photographers. Why stay then, at a house, if you don’t want photographers to turn up?”

Morgan concluded the couple was “deliberately trying to look like victims of the media.” He added, “They made a lot of bad decisions on this night with their security team in New York, which created the very circus they are trying to prevent.”

Piers Morgan’s claims appear to be backed by others in the media

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine concurred with Piers Morgan about the Duke and Duchess’ car chase story. She said the couple’s story doesn’t ring true during an appearance on Morgan’s series.

Devine said, “They chose the wrong place to pull this stunt. There are so many cameras in New York. There are so many celebrities more important than they are. Everybody knew that it was bogus.”

She continued, “It’s obvious why they did it. They created the drama. They drove around Manhattan for an hour and a half to create some event that Harry was filming on his phone. Presumably for the next Netflix installment.”

Devine claimed that Meghan receiving an award wouldn’t have made the front page. However, being involved in a car chase did.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims conflict with the New York City Police Department’s statement of events

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claims directly conflict with the New York City Police Department’s statement of events. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, May 17, that its officers “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, said in a statement to the Times. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination. There were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

A separate police officer told Page Six, “We only had one car as part of this. [The chase] definitely wasn’t two hours.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly stayed at a friend’s home after the New York City event. It is unknown when the couple and Doria Ragland returned to their California home and children, son Prince Archie and daughter, Princess Lilibet.