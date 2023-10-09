Since moving 5,000 miles away from the U.K., Prince Harry has been "homesick." Here's where the Sussexes could relocate to get his "U.K. fix" without moving back across the pond.

There have been numerous reports since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles and moved across the pond that the duke is “homesick.” The duchess’s friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, confirmed that when he revealed that the prince misses his home country despite settling across the pond.

There are also several reports that the Sussexes are house hunting and looking to move out of Montecito. While they don’t have any plans to go back of the U.K., there is one place where the couple could move that will cure Harry’s homesickness.

Prince Harry attends the swimming medal ceremony during day seven of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan are moving to Malibu

Multiple outlets have reported that Harry and Meghan toured an $8 million plot of land in Malibu early September fueling rumors that they are looking to relocate.

Those rumors though have not yet been confirmed and at this point, the Sussexes’ $14 million Montecito mansion is not up for sale. However, their current residence, which Meghan called “healing and calm” during a 2022 interview, may not be their forever home as some have noted just how expensive the upkeep is for a 13,599-square-foot property with 16 bathrooms sitting on two acres of land.

As for Malibu, a number of royal watchers don’t think Harry has an interest in moving there. But another location in the Golden State could suit him just fine.

Where Sussexes could move so Harry can get his ‘U.K. fix

According to Brendan Brown of Westside Estate Agency, the Duke of Sussex could actually get his “U.K. fix” right in California not too far from where they live now.

Prince Harry attends the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I would say that if he wants a ‘U.K. fix’ he should move closer to Santa Monica, a famously Brit-Rich neighborhood,” Brown told The Mirror. “There’s the famous pub there The Kings Head which has a shop attached that sells U.K. items you can’t get elsewhere like proper British bacon, Twiglets, and such.”

Celebrity PR expert Jane Owen had another suggestion for the prince if he’s itching to get his British fix. “If he wants to join a group like BAFTA LA or Brits In LA I’m sure they would gladly have him. Both organizations are made up almost entirely of British ex-pats,” she explained. “The BAFTA LA division is often looked at as the lesser cousin of the main BAFTA in London, but actually there’s a huge amount of famous Brits who live in LA and have for years.

“Active members of the working community of actors, writers, and producers which would be a great community to join if Harry intends to continue producing for Netflix. They could really guide him. Alternatively, Brits In LA is a community that has been growing for almost 20 years. They are exceptionally good at welcoming new British people to LA and giving them a taste of home, from Sunday roasts to pub quizzes.”