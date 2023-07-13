A royal expert believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting their "karma" now after years of attacking the prince's family.

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, initially stepped down from their royal duties, no one predicted that things between the Sussexes and the duke’s family would get as messy as they have.

Yes, there were rumblings that how things appeared weren’t that way behind palace walls and feuds were brewing. But no one was ready for when Meghan and Harry sat down with former talk show host Oprah Winfrey and leveled some serious allegations against the royal family. And the pair didn’t stop there. They took shots at a few of Harry’s relatives again in their Netflix docuseries and the prince’s memoir Spare.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Long Walk at Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Except for the famous “recollections may vary” line, the royals took most of the Sussexes’ verbal grenades lying down. But now that there have been some hits to the Sussexes’ brand and reputations, a biographer and longtime journalist says Meghan and Harry are “beginning to taste their own medicine.”

Biographer says this is ‘karma’ for Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal author and commentator Tom Bower weighed in on the recent news about Spotify ending its partnership with the pair before a company executive called them “f****** grifters” as well as reports that the duo is trying to figure out different ways to rebrand themselves now.

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images primetime special

Bower, who wrote a blistering biography about the Sussexes in 2022, claimed this is their “karma” and told Britain’s OK! Magazine: “Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures are falling apart. They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

He added: “They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist anymore.”

What’s next for the duke and duchess?

Meghan Markle attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

One of the biggest questions now is what’s next for the duke and duchess now that their audience seems to want something more from them than just royal-bashing.

Meghan signed with the talent agency WME in April to help with her rebranding. WME also represents a number of A-list clients including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Serena Williams, Robert De Niro, and Jessica Alba. There have been reports that the former Suits star may be interested in resurrecting her The Tig lifestyle blog in an effort to try and mirror the success of Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh or Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Prince Harry rides a bicycle in Zuiderpark as part of a program of events to mark the official launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As for Prince Harry, it’s thought that he will branch out on his own more as he has an Invictus Games documentary set to be released on Netflix and is reportedly working on a solo documentary in Africa.

In addition to the documentaries, the Duke of Sussex is contracted to write two more books for Penguin Random House. His first, which was Spare, broke Guinness World Records when it became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.