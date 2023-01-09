Prince Harry Showed ‘Haunted Eye Expression’ Before ‘Spare’ Memoir Leak, Body Language Expert Says

An expert analyzed Prince Harry‘s body language during his most recent outing in California before excerpts from his memoir Spare began to leak. According to the expert, Harry’s body language indicated that he wanted to go unnoticed, noting how he looked “keen to retreat” and sported a “haunted eye expression.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry had a ‘haunted-looking eye expression’ during recent outing, body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Harry’s gestures and expression with the Mirror, noting that he appeared to want to “look as invisible as possible” while walking the dog.

She said of Harry, who sported a hat, scarf, and rain boots for the wet walk, “Having opened more than a six-pack can of worms with his new book, Harry appears to try to look as invisible as possible here, with his knitted hat and scarf hiding much of his face as he waits in the rain for his dog to get into the boot of the car.”

The expert continued, “Interesting that his eyes are not on the dog here, but instead looking out or around with that haunted-looking eye expression we saw him use just before he left the UK.”

Expert looks at Harry’s ‘hunched’ posture’ and ‘grim’ expression

James further pointed out the lack of “defiant confidence” on display given all the interest in Harry and Meghan Markle lately. “Even a Z-list celebrity would expect relentless press attention after boosting their own profile to such a level and even take their bins out dressed up and smiling for the cameras, but Harry looks keen to retreat into his own shell of privacy here,” she noted.

James said Harry’s posture “looks hunched” and he had a “grim” facial expression. “He might just realize that even his dog is newsworthy now, thanks to the revelation about Harry’s falling onto the dog bowl and smashing it,” she said, referring to Harry’s story in Spare about Prince William attacking him.

“As we saw during their annual ski holidays and other photo calls through the years, Harry has been brought up on the notion that, by allowing the press to get their royal shots and their headlines via some agreed poses or stories, they will be allowed relative privacy the rest of the time,” she explained.

“Sadly for Harry though, his explosive ‘reveal/bare all’ technique might just have had the opposite effect,” James added.

Prince Harry’s body language in new interview shows he’s ‘authoritative’ and a ‘victim,’ according to expert

James also shared her analysis of Harry’s body language as seen in a 60 Minutes interview teaser, telling The Sun the “three sets of body language cues and techniques” he exhibits.

She said that he conveys a message of “the authoritative prince” as he walks alongside interviewer Anderson Cooper. “Harry is seen walking with a solid chest splay signaling confidence, using the political leadership trick of one-handed gesticulation as he talks,” James explained. “This makes him look superior and in charge while the host listens.”

According to the body language expert, Harry also gives “pompous overkill gesticulations” that convey he’s a “guru.” She explained, “He mimes a huge circle in the air to ensure his message is listened to and understood.”

Finally, she said he came off as a “victim.” James pointed out, “Lastly we see Harry with a lower-status ‘victim ‘ look, wide-eyed and with his brows raised as he holds alternate hands out in the air, palm-up, to suggest openness and explanation.”

She added, “He shrugs and uses a wry smile to both persuade and to hint at incredulity, possibly about how he has been treated.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.