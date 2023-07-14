Just about everyone these days has an opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage after a few weeks of bad press and split rumors plagued the couple. The pair tried to debunk the reports of marital troubles by appearing together publicly smiling and holding hands a day before attending a road show together with their children near their home in Montecito.

We may never know whether there really was any trouble in paradise, but the one thing royal watchers have agreed on is the Duke of Sussex won’t ever divorce his wife. Here’s what royal commentators are saying about that and why the prince’s biographer believes that Meghan may have already gotten what she needed from Harry but won’t leave him now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visiting the British High Commissioner’s residence in South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Author who wrote biography about Meghan says Prince Harry won’t divorce his wife

From Spotify ending its partnership with the duke and duchess to a company executive publically calling them “f****** grifters” to the luxury brand Dior making it clear that it is not signing Meghan to a deal to rumors that their marriage is on the rocks, the Sussexes have dealt with some rough headlines recently.

Tom Bower, who wrote the blistering biography Revenge about Meghan, spoke with OK! Magazine amid reports that the prince and former Suits star are now looking to rebrand themselves. The longtime investigative reporter believes that while the two may very well pursue separate projects, don’t expect anything to come of those rumors that they’re separating from each other because Harry will not divorce his wife.

“The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce,” Bower told the publication, adding, “I’m sure he doesn’t want to come back to Britain.”

Author who wrote biography about Harry says Meghan won’t leave him either

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Wheelchair Basketball gold medal match during day eight of the Invictus Games Sydney | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Angela Levin, who wrote the biography about the Duke of Sussex titled Harry: A Biography of a Prince, agreed that the couple is not headed for a divorce. She thinks that Meghan may have already gotten what she needed from her husband but she won’t leave him now because that would negatively affect her brand.

“There are rumors coming from Meghan’s side that ‘[Harry’s] decided he doesn’t want to be in the spotlight anymore. You won’t see much of him. Meghan is used to it and she does very well, but Harry doesn’t,” Levin claimed during a segment on GB News. “This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she’s got enough of it now and she’s had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see.

“But she’s not going to split with him. Of course, she won’t because if she does, she loses a lot of people’s interest because that’s what they’re really interested in. And I think it’s tragic.”