Prince Harry sat down for a conversation with trauma expert Gabor Maté. A royal expert gave his opinion on Harry’s discussion. According to him, Harry likely won’t return to the United Kingdom. He says the Duke of Sussex seems at peace now that he has a new life with Meghan Markle in California.

Prince Harry has a ‘fresh start’ with Meghan Markle

Royal expert Darren Stanton analyzed Prince Harry’s discussion with Maté. Stanton says Harry revealed his vulnerable side. He became emotional when talking about the love of his life, Meghan.

“Prince Harry’s interview with Dr. Gabor Maté was very revealing and added a whole new level of vulnerability for him,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “It’s clear he sees Meghan as a fresh start and his savior from being a full-time member of the royal family, entrenched in protocol, tradition, and orders.”

Stanton says Prince Harry appears happy whenever he discusses Meghan. According to him, it’s clear the duchess is a positive force in his life.

“While speaking about his wife during the interview, his emotions changed from sadness to elation,” says Stanton. “He is obviously incredibly proud of Meghan’s achievements, which almost made him well up with tears.”

Prince Harry will not ‘return to the UK in the foreseeable future,’ predicts expert

One question some people have is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the United Kingdom. Stanton doesn’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will come back.

“I think Prince Harry was incredibly honest in this interview,” says Stanton. “He has most definitely embraced the culture while living in America. Having the session televised demonstrates that Harry has no shame in being open about his emotions.”

Stanton continues, “Based on his body language and general demeanor since moving to America, I do not think we will see Harry returning to the UK on a full-time basis or in the foreseeable future. He has obviously found his feet in America, where he feels genuinely happy and content to express himself. His confidence levels have definitely grown since breaking away from the royal family.”

Prince Harry seems at ease in the United States

Stanton says Prince Harry appears to be relaxed and happy when he is in the United States. He points out that Harry tends to put his guard up when attending royal engagements in the United Kingdom. However, he seems at ease when attending events in the United States.

“He also seems to be a very different person while attending events in America,” says Stanton. “He is a lot more light-hearted and open, whereas he tended to be guarded and displayed distrust in the UK. I guess the way things have gone with his family has left Harry with a tinge of sadness. However, he is clearly very happy with Meghan and the family unit they have in America.”

