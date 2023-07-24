Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, back in 1997 when he was just 12 years old. And even today, one body language expert says it's still difficult for Harry to talk about his mother.

When Harry sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby in early January 2023, one body language expert said Harry appears to show “disassociation” when discussing his mom.

Prince Harry still has a difficult time discussing his mother, Princess Diana

While people certainly have mixed feelings toward various members of the royal family, many can at least empathize with Harry and William over the loss of their mother in the late 1990s. The boys were both just barely becoming young men, and Harry has opened up about the struggles he’s faced ever since losing his mother at such a young age.

According to Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James analyzed Harry’s interview from January 2023 with Tom Bradby. “Harry’s body language when he talks about his mother’s death and his reactions and feelings at the time suggest a disassociation, as though it is still too raw and painful to fully immerse himself in the narrative,” James said of Harry’s talk of his mother during the interview.

“His eyes move to the side, and he performs a very weak smile … This is often a sign that someone is masking, i.e. concealing their pain or their grief … His eyes then roll upward in a cut-off ritual and here we get to glimpse the pain as his mouth stretches in a horizontal grimace that reveals his lower teeth, like a wince of physical pain,” she continued.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited to celebrate their mother in 2022

If there’s anything that these two men can grow close over, it’s their mother. Harry and William have not been on good terms in several years, with problems stemming from the media, Harry’s relationship with Meghan, and likely some unresolved issues from growing up in the spotlight. However, the two men did reconnect late year, on the 25th anniversary of their mother’s passing. The royal family unveiled a statue of Diana in her honor, and Harry and William brushed their issues aside, at least for a moment, to celebrate the statue together.

The brothers used to be close, but the relationship fell apart back in 2018 for reasons that only the two of them truly know. Even still, Harry has said in the past that his door is always open for his brother, which he noted during his 2021 conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Harry did visit the United Kingdom for his father’s coronation celebration back in May 2023, but it did not appear that he and William had a chance to discuss any of their issues. It remains unclear if the brothers will be able to reconcile.