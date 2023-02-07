Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release

Prince Harry‘s “older woman” mystery lover is a mystery no more.

The identity of the woman the duke wrote about in his bombshell memoir Spare has been revealed. Harry did not mention his first lover by name in the book but went into detail about their time together and that led to some unwanted attention from people who figured out who she was.

Prince Harry hanging out with female friends including Sasha Walpole (standing) at the Beaufort Polo Club | UK Press/Getty Images

Sasha Walpole is Harry’s ‘older woman’ lover

Sasha Walpole says she’s the “older woman” Prince Harry wrote about in Spare.

In his book, the duke shared that he lost his virginity in an “inglorious episode” with an “older woman” who “liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.” He added: “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub.”

Because Harry famously labeled Walpole as the “older woman” the obvious question is: How much older is she than the prince?

She and Harry are just two years apart and their romp occurred when Walpole was celebrating her 19th birthday. Harry is actually closer in age to her than he is to his wife Meghan Markle as he and the Duchess of Sussex have a three-year age difference.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Walpole received messages mocking her as that ‘older woman’ in ‘Spare’

The Daily Mail noted that when it became known that Harry wrote about his first time with an “older woman” Walpole’s friend Bryony, who was with her that night, texted her. She sent humorous messages making fun of her over Harry’s older woman reference with several grey-haired older lady emojis.

But Walpole also started receiving texts from other people she didn’t speak to anymore asking about the encounter that took place more than two decades ago. Not only that, her parents and sister, Jodie, started facing some scrutiny as well over it.

Jodie said: “Sasha and Harry were all just in one massive social circle so it wasn’t rocket science to work it out that they’d had sex that night. Even though they thought they had been discreet, they hadn’t.”

Today, like Harry, Walpole is married with two children. She said she is speaking out now so she can “at least tell my story, in my words, with the correct context and detail, and without panicking. I can stop looking over my shoulder.”

Walpole had to tell her father what happened as well

One the most embarrassing things to come out of this for Walpole is not just what Harry wrote, or the texts from people mocking or asking about the incident, or even her husband having to hear about it. It was having to tell her father that she took Prince Harry’s virginity.

“It is something your parents probably should never read,” Walpole said per Daily Mail.

Since the information was out there though she had no choice but to tell her dad what she was doing and who she was doing it with when she was a teenager.

She explained: “It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey. It flared up because of the way Harry has written it. That is why I am in this situation. Harry has put it out there. If dad has an opinion on what Harry has done, he wouldn’t say it. He wouldn’t stew on it, as long as I am OK.”