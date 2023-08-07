The royal family’s latest snub regarding Meghan Markle left one royal commentator to come to the conclusion that Prince Harry’s return to the royal family is a ‘fairytale.’

Once viewed as a modern fairy tale, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey with the British royal family has been rife with highs and lows. After a recent turn of events, the rift between the royals and Harry seems wider than ever.

In a significant departure from tradition, the royal family recently remained conspicuously silent on social media during the Duchess of Sussex’s 42nd birthday. As far as royal experts are concerned, the nub indicates that Harry’s return to the royal family is now a “fairytale.”

Prince Harry has a slim chance to return to the royal family following major Meghan Markle snub

The chances of Meghan and Harry making a surprise comeback to the royal family seem more like a dream than reality. This is especially true after the royals overlooked her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 42 on August 4. Yet, there was a noticeable absence of birthday greetings for her on social media from the royal family. Typically, profiles managed for King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William, share a warm message and a photo to mark such occasions.

This oversight highlights the strained relationship between Meghan and the royals, as royal commentator Eric Schiffer indicated.

In a chat with the Daily Star, Schiffer mentioned how the royals were giving the Sussexes an unmistakable sign. And it does not bode well for Meghan and Harry if they decide to return to the fold.

“The lack of any Royal family birthday wishes to Megan is evidence her relationship with the royals is in the deep muck,” the royal expert shared. “The royal family’s extreme emotional pain caused by the Sussex’s’ is showing a lasting effect and suggests a possible return to the royal family is a mere fairytale.”

A closer look at why The Firm snubbed the Duchess of Sussex

In the past, even after they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, the royals always gave Meghan a birthday shoutout.

That includes when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first settled in America. At the time, Queen Elizabeth posted a lovely picture of Meghan and herself at a royal engagement with a heartwarming birthday message.

In 2021, the royals also hopped on to Twitter (now known as X) to share some nostalgic shots of Meghan for her special day. Just last year, glimpses of Meghan popped up on royal Instagram stories. But this time around? Absolute quiet.

The couple, of course, has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, and it hasn’t been good exposure for the royals. The two raised eyebrows after revealing things about the royal family in interviews with Oprah Winfrey and in Harry’s book, Spare.

This is how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated her birthday

Even though the royal family stayed mum, Meghan decided to have a blast on her birthday by catching the Barbie movie with a few pals. But, Harry? He was mysteriously missing in action.

No one’s quite sure why Harry sat out on the birthday festivities. And while the royal accounts kept silent, Meghan’s day was still filled with cheers from buddies and admirers alike.

This silence from the royals isn’t a first-time thing. Remember Princess Lilibet’s second birthday on June 4? Radio silence. Similarly, Prince Archie, their firstborn, celebrated his fourth birthday on the same day as King Charles’ coronation, May 6. And guess what? No birthday wishes came his way, either.

No word from the royal quarters on this year’s silent treatment of Meghan. But some insiders believe this might be another nudge towards cutting ties with the Sussex duo.