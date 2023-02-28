Prince Harry’s Doing a ‘Spare’ Livestream but There’s a Catch

TL;DR:

Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

A Spare livestream is on the way. But it won’t necessarily be a free-flowing discussion with unexpected questions. Prince Harry’s livestream two months after his best-selling memoir’s release, will not have live audience participation. Ahead, details on the Duke of Sussex’s Spare livestream, including the rules and how to get tickets.

Prince Harry is having a ‘Spare’ livestream discussion with Dr. Gabor Maté about loss on March 4

After a flurry of promotional interviews, from late-night talk shows to 60 Minutes, in January 2023, Harry’s back in the spotlight discussing Spare. On March 4, he will participate in a livestream about loss, a major theme in Spare.

Joining him will be Dr. Gabor Maté, a speaker and bestselling author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture. Titled Spare: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, the virtual event’s presented by Random House (the publisher of Harry’s memoir), Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and Indigo Books & Music.

Billed as an “intimated conversation,” Harry and Maté will “discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing,” per the event description.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s continued staying silent on Spare and the many allegations brought by Harry.

Rules for Harry’s ‘Spare’ livestream include no sharing or recording, pre-submitted questions only, and no live audience participation

The landmark publication is finally here! Full of insight, revelation, and self-examination, SPARE chronicles Prince Harry’s journey with raw honesty. The official #PrinceHarryMemoir is out today, with the audiobook read by the author. Visit https://t.co/fL1z5atYxi pic.twitter.com/gAAtD8F15u — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) January 10, 2023

The Spare livestream won’t be without a few rules. Terms and conditions, as listed on the event page, detail what attendees can expect. It’s made explicitly clear — in bolded text — the livestream is a “LIVE virtual event only.” Meaning guests shouldn’t expect a recording. Additionally, sharing of the livestream is “strictly prohibited.”

As for the Q&A portion of the event, attendees won’t have the opportunity to submit questions live. Rather, submitting questions is an option when buying tickets with a moderation reading questions during the livestream.

Furthermore, the Spare livestream won’t have any live audience participation with chat disabled. Anyone found to have shared the livstream or “recorded proprietary material” may be blocked from registering for future Penguin Random House events.

How to buy tickets for Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ livestream

Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Gabor Maté, renowned speaker and author of THE MYTH OF NORMAL: TRAUMA, ILLNESS, AND HEALING IN A TOXIC CULTURE. @DrGaborMate @randomhouse @Avery_Books pic.twitter.com/JAH44FQ0p3 — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) February 24, 2023

Now for how to attend Harry’s Spare livestream. Tickets are available to purchase online via Eventbrite. Prices start at $33.09 for entrance to the livestream and a hardcover copy of Spare.

There’s also the option to purchase a ticket with Spare and Maté’s book for $60.96. Ticket purchases made by March 1 will allow attendees to submit questions for the Q&A segment.

The Spare livestream will last one hour, from 12 p.m. -1 p.m. EST on March 1 via Vimeo. James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble/Waterstones, will make an introduction before Harry and Maté’s conversation begins.