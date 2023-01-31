Prince William Accuses Kate Middleton of ‘Too Much Nattering’ in Funny Moment During a Royal Visit

When Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a food bank to learn more about the work there, the future king joked with his wife and the workers that there was “too much nattering” going on between them.

William is the heir to the throne, and he’s also the one with the royal lineage. But a clip from the visit showed bystanders having difficulty taking their eyes off Kate. So, he broke them up playfully.

After they left, the food bank manager and volunteers praised the prince and princess as a “lovely” couple. And those witnesses shared that they seemed eager to do what they could to help those in need in the community.

Kate Middleton and Prince William with food bank workers | Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Windsor Foodshare and assisted volunteers

According to People, William and Kate visited the Windsor Foodshare, which provides “much-needed help to struggling families and households in the town through weekly donations.”

Those include “easily-stored provisions, bread, eggs, fresh fruit, and vegetables.”

The food bank also provides essential items like toiletries and cleaning products every month. Furthermore, the organization runs a delivery service for people with mobility requirements or without access to transportation.

While there, the Prince and Princess of Wales assisted volunteers in sorting donations and preparing packages for pick up (People). They also learned about people who make it all work and how rising costs have increased the overall need for the services.

Prince William accused Kate Middleton of ‘too much nattering’ with food bank volunteers

A video shared by the Royal Family Channel on YouTube caught some of the royal couple’s visit. As Kate stood talking to some of the volunteers about their work, a busy-looking William interrupted them to joke, “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, the Cambridge Dictionary defines nattering as talking “continuously for a long time without any particular purpose.”

Such a warning could be scary from the future king, but Kate and the food bank volunteers shared a laugh before returning to work, pushing shopping carts around and collecting items. And even though he’s heir to the throne, it looked like the cluster of bystanders couldn’t take their eyes away from Kate before he playfully moved them along.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘did alright’ working at the food bank, so the manager invited them back

'Last year, Windsor Foodshare helped feed over 7,000 residents.'



GB News Royal Reporter @CameronDLWalker is at a food bank in Windsor where the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to support those helping families struggling with the rising cost of living. pic.twitter.com/gydPPOBKSo — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 27, 2023

William and Kate left a good impression, Windsor Foodshare manager Sarah Kember told People. “They did alright,” Kember said before joking, “One was better than the other, but I won’t say which.”

All jokes aside, the royal couple was “so friendly,” according to Kember. “We found them so open and putting us at ease. They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They’re such a lovely couple.”

The royals “wanted to be involved, [and] they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing,” Kember said. “They asked, ‘Can we physically get involved and do stuff?'”

“I’m more than happy for more hands to help,” the manager offered. “They’ve been invited, and if I’m short of volunteers, I know where to go!”

A volunteer named Emma agreed it was “really lovely” of the busy parents of three to give some time. “They’re living mostly in Windsor, and it’s really lovely that they want to be involved in their community, which is exactly as it should be,” Emma said.