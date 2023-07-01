Find out what Prince William said about being angry that he wasn't able to protect his mother more. Plus, the moment he felt like he was reliving her death.

It’s been more than two decades since Princess Diana’s death and most people can still remember where they were when they heard she died following a car crash in Paris. Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were in Scotland when they got the news.

The now-Prince of Wales was only a teenager at the time and more than 1,300 miles away but says he wishes he could have done something to save his mother.

(L): Princess Diana on a royal tour in Indonesia | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, (R): Prince William visits a rugby club | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William admitted that he wishes he could have ‘protected’ Princess Diana

Prince William has spoken publicly about his mother’s death a number of times.

In 2021 at the General Assembly of the Church in Scotland, he said: “I was at Balmoral [Castle] when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. He then opened up about “the dark days of grief that followed.”

Prince William also discussed some of the emotions he felt after losing his mother and admitted that even though he was only 15 at the time and his brother was only 12, he wishes they could have done something to “protect” their mom.

Prince William and Prince Harry bow their heads as their mother’s coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey | ADAM BUTLER/AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with British GQ, William revealed: “I feel very sad and I still feel very angry that we were not old enough to be able to do more to protect her, not wise enough to step in and do something that could have made things better for her.”

The Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge has now vowed to protect his family now telling the publication: “My mother did put herself right out there and that is why people were so touched by her. But I am determined to protect myself and my children, and that means preserving something for ourselves. I think I have a more developed sense of self-preservation.”

The moment William felt like he was reliving his mom’s death

Prince William looking at floral tributes to Princess Diana outside Kensington Palace | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The prince admitted that some things he saw while working his former job as an air ambulance pilot may have brought out heightened feelings inside him about his mother’s death.

“I flew to a really bad case, a small boy and a car accident. I have seen quite a lot of car injuries, and you have to deal with what you see, but every now and then one gets through the armor. This one penetrated the armor, not just me but the crew who have seen so much,” he recalled. “It was the feelings of loss from a parent’s point of view, the parents of the boy.

“Anything to do with parent and child, and loss, it is very difficult, it has a big effect on me, it takes me straight back to my emotions back when my mother died, and I did go and talk to people at work about it. I felt so sad. I felt that one family’s pain and it took me right back to the experience I had. The more relatable pain is to your own life the harder it is to shake it off.”

Prince William standing in front of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He then described the loss of his mom as “a pain like no other pain. I don’t think it ever fully heals.”