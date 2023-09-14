The royal tots have one dining rule they have to submit to.

The royal family has been no stranger to the spotlight. However, over the past few years, the beloved British family has seemed to be in the headlines more than ever.

From the passing of Queen Elizabeth to the roller coaster drama between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the Windsor family has had an eventful and dramatic past few years. With seemingly nothing off limits, even William and Kate’s dining rules have been talked about and speculated.

A closer look at William and Kate and their family

Prince William first met his wife back in 2001. The soon-to-be pair were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. As People highlighted, although William and Kate had an instant connection, it took some time for them to become romantic.

Prince William explained, “When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while”. Slow but steadily the couple’s love for one another grew, and in 2010 William and Kate announced their engagement.

In April of 2011, the royal couple made their love official. Since their marriage, the famous pair have welcomed three children into their family. Since becoming a part of the royal family, Kate has been celebrated for advocating for addiction as well as her charity work that focuses on things like the youth and mental health.

William and Kate’s surprising and shocking dining rule

Every family has their own set of traditions and dining rules, but William and Kate‘s have shocked many. There is one rule in particular that has many raising eyebrows.

Darren McGrady, a former chef for the Royal Family, has shared some of the rules, traditions, and insights associated with dining in Buckingham Palace. During official dinners and holidays, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George are not actually permitted to eat with their parents and the adults.

Apparently, the ability to practice and hold “polite conversation”, is what is at the heart of this bizarre rule. This rule has been around for quite some time and is considered to be normal in the Royal Family.

Historically speaking, during these formal dinners, the children eat in the nursery with their nannies. This also was to serve as a time for the young children to broaden their pallets and be introduced to more “grown-up” foods.

Independent‘s recent feature covers many of the known details behind the highly-discussed manner.

Other dining rules William and Kate’s children must follow

Fortunately, TheThings Celebrity has taken a deep dive on the topic of William and Kate‘s dining rules. To no one’s surprise, processed foods are forbidden. This even means baby food. Royal chefs are used to the process of mashing and pureeing the food twice to make it safe and consumable for the babies.

With an absolutely no shouting rule, calm and quiet is the vibe of the home, especially at the dinner table. Although it may seem strange to many, the royal family having rules about dining seems extremely on par for them.

As for their diet, Mashed shared that even though the Royal Family tends to be more on the fancy side, just like everyone else, they do enjoy cereal and even the occasional pizza. However, the pizza is homemade, of course. Nevertheless, fans and followers of the Royal Family have enjoyed getting an inside peak.