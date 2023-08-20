Find out which royal couple a body language expert says isn't "egotistical" and the most "relatable" (and it's not the Prince and Princess of Wales).

Some fans view Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) as a relatable couple, that is if you take away the whole future king and queen thing.

When they’re not hosting a royal event and out and about with their children, they seem pretty laid back. But according to an expert who has analyzed the body language of several royal family members over the years, the Waleses are not the most “relatable.” Here’s which couple is and why.

The Tindalls and the Wales family singing in the audience during the Platinum Party at the Palace | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal couple the expert says is the most ‘relatable’ and why

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Now he’s revealing which royal couple is not “egotistical” and actually the most “relatable.” According to the expert, that’s Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “Mike and Zara are a relatively new couple in terms of appearing in the spotlight of the royal family and attending different events. It’s clear from early footage before they had any royal experience, that as their connection got stronger, so did the relationship. We can see that in the amounts of events they attend now, they are incredibly relatable [to] the public.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“By allowing themselves to be seen in very humanistic circumstances, like holding hands, laughing and joking whilst visiting a school or going to a movie premiere, they come across as being very authentic. They’re not always in a three-piece suit, and very often we see Zara and Mike in casual clothing. That’s why people can look at them as relatable, normal people — visually and non-verbally … I think that not taking things too seriously also comes across with them, with the way they interact with members of the public, the way they interact with the press, and the way they interact with each other.”

Stanton continued: “I think there is a sense of authenticity to the pair of them and when Mike went into the jungle (contestant on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!), it shed a very positive light onto him. When he talks to the camera and other people, he is genuine.

“And the same goes for Zara, who has great experience in speaking to people — not just as a member of the royal family but as an authentic and genuine person. They’re certainly not egotistical people — what you see is what you get.”

Fans commented on Mike’s personality during King Charles’ coronation concert

The Duke of Edinburgh boogies with Zara & Mike Tindall.#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/H3zPTT8SFq — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The day after King Charles and Queen Camilla’s (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) coronation ceremony, several members of the royal family gathered again for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle which was headlined by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. The Tindalls were on hand for that event as well and Mike went viral when cameras caught him dancing. Several people then commented about how fun-loving and “down-to-earth” Mike appeared.

“Mike is hilarious and seems like a real down-to-earth dude!” one exclaimed.

A second said: “Loving big Mike Tindall. He really doesn’t give a stuff, just another good night out.”

While a third wrote: “Make Mike Tindall a Lord/ Earl or something. He’s such good value.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.