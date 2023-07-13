Find out why a body language expert believes one royal couple is so much more confident kissing and hugging in public than the Prince and Princess of Wales are.

In the months following King Charles III‘s coronation we’ve seen members of the royal family out and about in full force at a number of events from attending the Royal Ascot to charity polo matches to spectating at Wimbledon. And there’s one couple who have not been shy about showing their affection while out in public. In fact, a body language expert says they show a “greater level of attraction” than Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton).

Read on to find out who that is and what it says about their relationship.

Prince William and Kate Middleton embrace during the prize giving following the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says this couple shows an ‘even greater attraction’ than Will and Kate

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. He discussed what he observed when Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attended Wimbledon on July 12.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “In terms of body language, Zara and Mike have a great deal of connection, rapport, and natural chemistry. Whilst analyzing a picture of the couple, I noticed their bodies were positioned towards each other at a natural right angle. This proves how naturally close the pair are, as they are able to form this symmetrical photo opportunity. It’s clear from their closeness and gestures throughout the day that they are very much in love.

“Another thing about Mike and Zara is the intense degree of eye contact they give each other. It’s not uncommon to see these two interlocked in prolonged eye contact for eight to nine seconds.”

The expert also opined that the couple show “an even greater attraction” toward each other in public than the Prince and Princess of Wales who “hold back.”

Mike Tindall kisses his wife, Zara Tindall during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He explained: “They display an even greater level of attraction compared to the likes of Kate and William, who do hold back in certain situations. Zara and Mike are a lot more open with their gestures. They’ve got a connection, certainly on par with Kate and William, but in terms of body language, it comes over even more strongly.”

‘Affectionate’ Mike and Zara prove they’re ‘comfortable in their own skin’

Stanton believes that there is a simple reason why Mike and Zara aren’t shy at all about their PDA.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall kiss as they attend the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Zara and Mike are probably one of the most tactile couples in the royal family, even more so than Kate Middleton and Prince William. Even though they’re members of the royal family, they’re not in line for the top job,” he noted. “There is obviously less pressure on them to adhere to certain protocols, and you often see the pair kissing and hugging in public.

“The couple were just as loving as they were pictured at Wimbledon. In one of the photos, Zara and Mike had their arms interlocked whilst they were walking, which is a natural resting state for them. They don’t have any issues displaying affection between each other. They’re very comfortable in their own skin.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.