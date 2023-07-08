Find out what activity a body language expert noticed never fails to bring out the passion and romance between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Some royal couples like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never shy away from PDA as they are rarely seen not holding hands. The same goes for other royal couples like Zara and Mike Tindall as they even share kisses no matter who’s watching. But Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are not like those couples.

The future king and queen consciously chose not to show as much affection in public. But according to a body language expert, there is one activity that always “seems to bring out signals the passion” between them.

Kate Middleton and Prince William hugging each other and cheering during Day 6 of the London Olympic Games | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What the expert says really brings out William and Kate’s ‘passion’ and PDA moments

Body language expert and author Judi James has analyzed a handful of images of the prince and princess when they do show PDA, and there is one common theme in those photos.

Most pics of William and Kate cuddling up to each other or kissing are at sporting events, especially those in which both or at least one of them are competing in.

That even goes back to their college days and in the years immediately following, like when the prince returned to Eton with his then-girlfriend to play the Field Game “old boys match” and were seen embracing and kissing on the sidelines.

Prince William kisses Kate Middleton after playing the Field Game in an old boys match at Eton College | Indigo/Getty Images

An instance of smooching in public post-marriage came after William’s team won their round-robin tournament at the Santa Barbara Racquet and Polo Club in 2011.

There was also hugging and kissing in July 2022, when Kate attended a charity polo match her husband played in at Windsor and handed out the prizes at the end. It was déjà vu a year later as well during the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. Cameras were clicking away as the prince leaned in and kissed his wife on the cheek both times.

And then there’s what James called their “most openly romantic gesture” in public when they took part in a dragon boat race during their Canadian tour.

Kate Middleton kisses Prince William during the prize-giving at the Royal Charity Polo Cup | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“There was an air of sporting competitiveness in the air, which always seems to bring out the signals of passion from William and Kate and that hug looked spontaneously romantic,” the expert told Express.

The prince and princess show ‘genuine pleasure’ when they kiss

When summing up the PDA the prince and princess do show us, James said it’s definitely genuine and not just for show.

Kate Middleton blows a kiss to Prince William as he plays a match at Cirencester Park Polo Club | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Going back to their kiss after the polo match in 2022, James observed: “The synchronicity is obvious and their mirrored smiles and eye contact show genuine pleasure at the gesture of intimacy. Their softened facial features as they smile at one another is a signal of authentic affection.”

She added: “The way they linger after a kiss suggests a reluctance to separate.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.