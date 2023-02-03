Prince William Is ‘Especially Close’ to 1 Royal Family Member He Shares a ‘Strong’ Bond With, Body Language Expert Says

Among the royal family members, Prince William seems to have the closest relationship with Mike Tindall, a body language expert says. William always appears to enjoy being around the fun and playful Mike and the two have a “strong” bond, according to the expert.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William needs a royal family friend he can trust, expert says

With Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship on shaky ground, is there another royal family member the Prince of Wales has a close relationship with? According to body language expert Judi James, William and Mike share a close bond.

James analyzed William’s body language around Mike, telling Express they are “especially close.”

“William’s current and future roles and royal destiny mean he desperately needs friends with empathy, who can understand his lifestyle and any restrictions or his need to occasionally blow off steam and be himself without stories getting back to the press,” James explained.

“He also needs to be able to trust. His brother, friend, and wingman Harry has incinerated their trust and William has always seemed to be a reflective, cautious man who learns from mistakes in the past,” she continued.

James said William’s “royal friends will need to be people he can love and trust unconditionally.”

William is close with 1 royal family member

Mike provides “family support” for William and two have a “strong” bond, James said.

The expert noted how Mike has been a friend to Prince William and their closeness comes through in their body language. “William has always seemed to be at his most relaxed when he spends family time at the Middletons and now the Tindalls seem to be supplying similar levels of family support,” she said.

James continued, “Mike’s bonds with William have always looked strong but as Mike and Zara have grown their family the two men have appeared especially close in a way that can look parental or sibling-led from Mike.”

The body language expert also spoke about how Mike displays “traits that would be ideal for his role in William’s life,” with a mix of being fun but also protective.

“As well as his playful, fun side he is also calm, stoic and protective, meaning William can enjoy the kind of relaxed fun he used to share with Harry but from a man who seems to feel genuinely loyal and protective of his wife’s cousin,” James said.

William and Mike’s kids are ‘very close’

The expert pointed out that they both are around the same age and have young children. Mike and Zara’s children Mia, Lena, and Lucas are close with William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mike said, “Our family growth has been quite intertwined with [William and Kate’s]. The kids are very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins that they’re the same age as and can grow up with.”

James also shared that William and his son Prince George will continue to have a close relationship, not only as father and son but also because they share the bond that they both will be king.

“This seems to have created a very empathetic relationship, with both also sharing a passion for things like football,” James told Express. “Watching them together recently is seeing high levels of mirroring as well as the start of signals that suggest each is looking out for the other.”

She added, “They genuinely enjoy each other’s company, with George often looking like a mini-me of his dad.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.