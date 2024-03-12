Find out what a body language expert noticed when the Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla attended a royal event together that shows their relationship has really changed.

Prince William and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) haven’t always had the best relationship. After all Camilla was the same woman Princess Diana blamed for breaking up her marriage, and when William met with her for the first time the future queen came out of that meeting flustered exclaiming that she needed alcohol.

There have also been reports over the years that Camilla’s relationship with her stepsons was always a little icy and distant. Moreover, in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare the duke claimed he and William both begged their father not to marry her. But things between the Prince of Wales and his stepmother have changed now and an expert noted that is evident in their body language. So while the queen and Prince William may have taken the long road to get where they are today, they made it.

Here’s what the expert says they did to show they finally trust each other and share a mutual respect for one another.

Expert reveals what Prince William and Queen Camilla did to show they trust each other now

Queen Camilla and Prince William attend the 2024 Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey | GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton has analyzed footage from the Commonwealth Day service on March 11 and noticed how much William and Camilla’s relationship has changed.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo Stanton observed that “William appeared completely happy at the event. Overall, his posture was very open and he displayed plenty of open-palm gestures. At one point, he was seen leaning in and sharing a joke with Camilla. All their smiles were genuine and authentic. It was all very positive in terms of body language.

“There were no signs of a lack of confidence or self-esteem, which may have leaked out in previous years. It’s clear that Camilla and William are very comfortable within their royal roles. Particularly with William, there has been huge developments in confidence and he rarely displays any signs of self-reassurance. The pair are clearly at ease whilst attending engagements, whether being together or alone.”

The expert added: “While analyzing the event, the atmosphere seemed really easy. Over the years, William and Camilla have definitely developed a mutual respect and a close bond. It’s clear from the way they look and interact between each other that there is a deep respect between them. She cares for William deeply and he cares for her. Eye contact is a great way of establishing a tight bond between two people.

Queen Camilla and Prince William share a laugh as they attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey | HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“From the shots, it’s apparent that the pair have a tight connection as their eye contact with each other was completely engaged. William and Camilla clearly have a great relationship that has developed over many decades for them.”

Expert also explains the queen’s color choice for the occasion

Stanton also spoke about the likely reason behind why the queen chose to wear a light blue to the service.

“Camilla was her normal self and appeared positive in her body language as she attended the Commonwealth Service,” the expert said, adding, “She was also wearing blue, which is a superhero color for confidence and also considered to be the color of communication and openness … It’s all about calmness and communication.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.