Prince William and Kate Middleton share three young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The three kids certainly have unique lives, yet William and Kate have done their best to shield them all from the spotlight as much as possible. Still, there are certain protocols and rules the kids have to follow — and apparently, that includes not eating dinner with their parents at any big royal gathering. It turns out the children aren’t quite ready to share a meal alongside their parents; they don’t even do so on family holidays.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children don’t eat with them at royal events

Anyone who has ever been forced to sit at the kids’ table growing up can relate to George, Charlotte, and Louis’ situation. The three kids are essentially required to do the same; the royal children actually eat in the nursery during family gatherings, where their nannies watch over them.

Former royal staffer Darren McGrady said the kids would always eat without their parents during things like Christmas lunch. “The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” he said, speaking to Harper’s Bazaar (via Express). “

“The Royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too,” he said. “Nanny [Queen Elizabeth] always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too.” McGrady said that chefs would often hide vegetables in the kids’ foods, even William and Harry growing up, to get the little ones to eat their veggies. But it’s possible that the royal children enjoy the kids’ table — most of the time, it’s the more fun table to be at.

Prince William and Kate Middleton do their best to give their kids a normal life

It seems that most parents, royalty or not, don’t let their youngsters sit with them on family holidays. And that’s just one of many ways that William and Kate try to give their children the most normal lives possible. The two parents recently moved their children out of Kensington Palace in favor of a more peaceful life at Adelaide Cottage, where they aren’t right in the middle of the hectic royal life all the time. The kids all attend the same school, and they seem to enjoy having more privacy these days.

William and Kate are slowly introducing the kids to the royal spotlight. Now that George is 10 years old, he’s making more appearances than ever before, but he’s still staying home plenty — he usually just comes to the events he enjoys, such as sporting events. Charlotte and Louis are seen even more rarely, though Charlotte does occasionally appear alongside her parents at a sporting event or on social media. Louis, on the other hand, only makes it out for the major events, such as Trooping the Colour.