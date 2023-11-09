During the Earthshot Prize Awards, a body language expert noticed the Prince of Wales becoming slightly "overwhelmed" and "nervous" after meeting one TV star.

Prince William is no stranger to meeting celebrities. But even the future king can get starstruck sometimes. That’s exactly what happened during the Earthshot Prize Awards when the Prince of Wales appeared “overwhelmed” and “nervous” after he met a certain star.

Here’s who a body language expert observed leaving William “in awe.”

Expert says Prince William was ‘nervous’ and ‘overwhelmed’ to meet this TV star

Prince William speaking with Donnie Yen, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Robert Irwin at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Prince William was in Singapore for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event took place on Nov. 7 and was attended by a number of high-profile actors and conservationists including Cate Blanchett and Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin. But there was one person who an expert claims had William a little “overwhelmed” and “in awe.”

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. He recently shared what he saw from Prince William as he mingled with the attendees.

Having met so many people in the entertainment industry over the years you’re probably wondering who the prince could possibly have been a bit “nervous” to meet. Well that was none other than the ceremony’s co-host Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Hannah Waddingham and Prince William attend the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “While analyzing the photos of William and Hannah on the red carpet, he appeared ever so slightly overwhelmed by her presence. I noticed that when he was with her, some of his gestures changed.

“On the red carpet, he was holding his jacket with his right hand and making this bizarre sort of thumbs-up gesture. As he was introduced to her, he also clasped his hands together, which is a gesture of nervousness. Despite being completely comfortable on the night, I think he was a little bit overwhelmed and nervous about meeting her. He was definitely in awe.”

William made a rare gesture when speaking to another star at the event

The body language guru also pointed out a photo of how the Prince of Wales interacted with the ceremony’s other co-host Sterling K. Brown.

Prince William, Hannah Waddingham, and Sterling K. Brown attend the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“There was a really interesting photo of William with Black Panther actor Sterling K. Brown and Hannah Waddingham at the event. At one point, William placed his hand on Sterling’s shoulder, which was particularly significant. We don’t tend to see members of the royal family doing this gesture. It’s a real extension of empathy and rapport.

“When we see someone touching someone else’s shoulder like that, indicates a deep connection between two people. Sometimes we might see it when someone is trying to console somebody, but in this context, it’s a real gesture of friendship and genuine rapport. I’ve never seen William make this gesture before, so clearly they got on very well. It’s a gesture of friendship and deep rapport.”

