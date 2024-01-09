After a 'tough' year, Prince William is reportedly making Kate Middleton's 42nd birthday special with food, 'romance,' and quality time with the family, an expert says.

Happy birthday, Kate Middleton! The Princess of Wales is 42 as of Jan. 9, 2024. While British royals are known to celebrate privately, Kate’s reportedly in for a treat courtesy of her husband, Prince William. The Prince of Wales is said to “spoil” Kate “rotten” on her birthday because of a particularly “rough” 2023. Cringeworthy anecdotes about Kate in Spare and, more recently, the supposed “royal racists” reveal were among the year’s hitches. So, how is William spoiling Kate on her birthday as she turns 42? A commentator says Kate’s birthday is likely to include cooking and some “romance.”

Prince William is making breakfast and dinner extra special for Kate Middleton on her birthday

Kate’s marking the start of being 42 with some help from William. The Prince of Wales, 41, is, per royal expert Jennie Bond, expected to go a little bit further with breakfast, dinner, and “romance.”

“William will spoil [Kate] rotten this year,” Bond said (via Express). “Because it’s been a really tough time for her.”

“He’s probably got a little bit of romance in him somewhere,” she continued. “And even though he says he’s not a very good cook, Kate did tell Mary Berry that he’s quite good at breakfasts. So, a special tray complete with a rose could arrive early for Kate.

Also “on the cards” for Kate’s birthday is a “candlelit champagne dinner” with just her and William.

Kate’s celebrating her birthday quietly in Windsor, England, with William and their children

No big party is on the schedule for Kate’s birthday as she turns 42, according to Bond. Like other British royals, save for King Charles III, who, as monarch, celebrates his birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade, the festivities will be private.

Part of the reason is because of where Kate’s birthday falls on the Wales family’s calendar. “I imagine they will spend some quality time with their children, as it’s the last day of their Christmas holiday before they return to school,” Bond said.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are students at Lambrook School, only a short drive from Adelaide Cottage, the family’s home in Windsor, England.

Because classes are starting up again, Kate’s birthday will be “just the family,” a source said. But, as they shared, Kate’s not likely disappointed with having a small birthday celebration as it’s “the way she likes it.”

Kate may also mark turning 42 with a new title, courtesy of King Charles

Per an Express report, Kate could also be in for a very special birthday gift from her father-in-law. It’s been reported King Charles could make Kate a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter,

In doing so, the king would be solidifying Kate’s “seniority in The Firm and is personally chosen by the monarch.”

“After being an official member of the royal family for more than a decade, many senior figures reportedly feel that Princess Kate is ready for the new honor.”

So, when Kate steps out at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony, as she typically does every June, she may have a new title.