Prince William might be first in line to the throne, but, like many parents, he knows how challenging it can be to get a baby to sleep. Enter his and Kate Middleton’s oldest child, Prince George. When the now-10-year-old was an infant, the Prince of Wales had a “bizarre tactic” for getting baby George to bed. Hint: It involved “belting” songs.

William and Kate Middleton initially cared for baby Prince George without help from a nanny

After becoming parents on July 22, 2013, with George’s arrival, the Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, headed to the Middleton family home.

There, they weren’t surrounded by a team of professionals, instead opting to enter parenthood sans a traditional royal nanny. Their decision to be “hands-on parents” supposedly left the late Queen Elizabeth II scratching her head at the “generational” difference.

William and Kate eventually hired a nanny named Maria Borrallo who they still employ today. However, only after Kate talked to the queen about how difficult life became being alone with baby George while William worked.

William reportedly sang Coldplay songs to help George fall asleep as a baby

“Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “The Scientist” are three popular Coldplay songs William just might’ve sung to George as a baby. That’s right. William reportedly sang songs by the Grammy-winning band to his oldest child, who reportedly woke up as many as six times a night.

“New dad Prince William found this particularly taxing as he worked to balance parenthood with his royal duties,” (via Mirror).

Although it’s been a number of years since the Wales household had a newborn under its roof — William and Kate welcomed their youngest, 5-year-old Prince Louis, in 2018 — William wasn’t necessarily a parenting expert when George arrived.

“William had no idea it would be this tough,” a royal source said of William’s early days as a father. “He’s using a bizarre tactic of belting out Coldplay anthems at all hours of the night, even though he can barely hold a note.”

The now-41-year-old, they said, sang so loud it kept his in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton, “awake.” As for William’s go-to song to sing to George, “his favorite song is ‘Paradise,’ and he also loves doing ‘Yellow.’”

“Coldplay aren’t even his favorite band,” the source added. “But George responds to their songs the most and settles back down.”

George is following in his father’s footsteps, bound for boarding school at Eton College

A decade since William sang Coldplay songs to George as a baby, the second in line to the throne is growing up and already considering boarding school. George currently attends Lambrook School near the Wales family home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, England.

However, speculation of George attending Eton College, the prestigious all-boys boarding school that counts William and Prince Harry as alumni, increased in June 2023 when the young royal was spotted there with his parents.

William and Kate haven’t confirmed whether or not the plan is for George to go to Eton. It looks like it will be a while until that happens because Eton is for students ages 13 to 18. This means George still has three years until he’d be eligible to start classes. So, for now, he’ll remain at Lambrook alongside his siblings.