Prince William 'gets on really well with' Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, according to a royal expert.

Apparently, Prince William’s love for Kate Middleton extends to her parents and siblings too. According to a royal biographer, the Prince of Wales is not only “in love” with the Princess of Wales but also with her entire family.

William gets along ‘really well’ with Kate’s parents Michael and Carole

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales doesn’t necessarily dread encounters with his in-laws, Michael and Carole Middleton. On the contrary, he seemingly enjoys their company.

“We’ve seen over the past few years that he gets on really well with them,” commentator Rachael Andrews told OK! Magazine of Kate’s parents.

Indeed, William and Kate are known to take vacations with the Middleton family and spend holidays together.

William, Andrews continued, “admires the way that Carole and Michael brought up Catherine, Pippa, and James, and that seems to be reflected in the way William is a down-to-earth father now.”

Kate, 41, Pippa, 39, and James, 36, lived in West Berkshire, England, as kids, not far from where their parents still live today. In June 2023, Carole and Pippa were spotted at a royal wedding in Jordan alongside William and Kate.

William “of course, lost Diana when he was very young and probably looks up to Carole because he’s lacked a mother figure for so much of his life,” the commentator added. “With Carole and Michael, he’s got people to confide in who are removed from the monarchy.”

Prince William ‘yearned’ for the stability the Middleton family has

James Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Carole Middleton, and Michael Middleton | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, William “yearned” for stability after King Charles III and Princess Diana divorced in 1996.

“For a kid from a broken home which is, after all, what William is, he has always yearned towards the stable and towards the steady,” Morton said in William and Kate: Into the Future (via Express). “It’s not just Kate he’s in love with — it’s the family.”

In the same documentary, royal commentator Richard Kay highlighted how William’s past has seemingly informed much of his present. At least when it comes to his own family.

“Everything about William you can trace back to what happened to his parents,” Kay said. “He lived through the bitter breakup of their marriage. He knows that what happened to them destroyed their marriage and he is very careful not to make the same mistakes.”

William professed his ‘love’ for Kate Middleton’s parents in 2021

Carole and Michael Middleton | Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images

William himself has admitted just how fond he is of Kate’s parents. In May 2021, during a royal tour of Scotland, he used the l-word to describe how he feels about Carole and Michael.

“Some people are quite happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year,” William told first responders at a rooftop bar in Edinburgh, Scotland (via Marie Claire U.K.). “I love my in-laws.”

At the time, William had asked first responders how they stayed connected to their families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine.

“The funny thing is when I spoke to my family, I found it so good to catch up,” William added. “But then you haven’t anything to catch up on because no one had done anything.”