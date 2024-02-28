A royal commentator said in a February 2024 documentary about Prince Harry's Invictus Games that there could be a 'degree of jealousy' on Prince William's part due to the competition's success.

The green monster strikes again. A royal commentator says Prince William may feel a “degree of jealousy” about Prince Harry’s success with the Invictus Games. Ahead, what about the adaptive sporting competition could be sparking said feelings. Plus, why another commentator claimed William and his wife, Kate Middleton, might’ve actually been happy with the recent countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games events in Canada.

William’s ‘degree of jealousy’ toward Harry about the Invictus Games

On the heels of the Duke of Sussex’s headline-making interview in Canada and his and Meghan Markle’s three-day trip to the Commonwealth nation comes its arrival on Hulu.

Now, the 39-year-old’s February 2024 comments about loving his family and feeling “grateful” he got to visit King Charles III are streaming.

They’re part of a documentary on the streamer, Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. It also features commentary and past interview footage from Harry.

In it, British journalist Robert Jobson, who has written two books about Princess Diana, discussed the Invictus Games.

Describing it as Harry’s “number one passion project,” he remarked on how the father of two’s seen an outpouring of support (via Hulu).

“It’s been very successful since its outset,” he said of the competition Harry founded in 2014. “It doesn’t come cheap; it costs a lot of money. And he’s been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive.”

It’s this particular aspect that may bother William, Jobson continued. “But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone.”

“I do think that William was surprised [at] how much this had been such a success. And how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”

The Invictus Games are growing, adding winter sports to the roster for the first time in 2025.

William may also be happy about the timing of the documentary, Invictus Games event

Another commentator, royal author Tom Quinn, offered a different perspective. He told Express the Prince and Princess of Wales might’ve reacted positively to the TV special and countdown events.

He shared that it gave them a break from the spotlight as Kate continues to recover at home following her January 2024 abdominal surgery.

“It reflects on the royal family as a whole,” the Gilded Youth author said. “I don’t think Kate and William will mind at all if the focus shifts to Harry and Meghan[Markle], even if the focus is unusually warm and positive.”

“It never looks good for us to be reminded that Harry is angry and resentful at his father and William,” he explained.

‘Competition’ is a throughline in William and Harry’s relationship

In January 2023, at the time of Spare’s release, Harry opened up about his relationship with his older brother. Specifically, how there’s always been an element of “competition” between them.

Speaking to Good Morning America about describing William as his “beloved brother and archnemesis” in Spare, Harry called “competition” an admittedly strange facet of their relationship.

“There has always been this competition between us weirdly,” Harry said. “Again, I think it really plays into, or is played, by the heir/spare and the British press’ part in that.”

“They pitched the Waleses — of which Kate [Middleton] and William are now — against the Sussexes, me and my wife. They’ve always pitched us against each other.”

Meanwhile, in Spare, Harry recounted William’s “irritated” reaction to his idea for the Invictus Games.