In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry revealed that a promise made to him by Prince Williams stopped him ‘cold.’

The complexities between Prince William and Prince Harry are at an all-time high, especially following the release of Harry’s revealing memoir, Spare. Within its pages, Harry disclosed a moment that epitomized their fractured relationship: a heartfelt promise from William that, instead of mending their bond, stopped Harry “cold.”

Although William sought to bridge the emotional gap with earnest vows of love and happiness for his brother, his words were met with disbelief.

King Charles issues an emotional request to Prince William and Prince Harry

After a contentious encounter among the royal siblings, King Charles appealed to his sons, Harry and William.

The animosity was inflamed by Harry and Meghan Markle’s various allegations against the royals since their relocation to the United States in early 2020.

The once-close relationship between Harry and his father and brother seems virtually non-existent now, with family ties reportedly at an all-time low. Since moving stateside, Harry has reunited with his UK-based family members only a few times, one instance being the April 2021 funeral of Prince Philip.

This meeting occurred shortly after Harry and Meghan’s revealing conversation with Oprah Winfrey. That conversation escalated the family division and led Charles to entreat his sons with emotionally charged words.

In his memoir Spare, Harry revealed that a meeting was held among the three of them after Prince Philip’s funeral to discuss their ongoing conflicts.

“Please, boys – don’t make my final years a misery,” Charles told them.

The Duke of Sussex reveals this promise from his bother stopped him ‘cold’

Writing in Spare, Harry opened up about his intricate relations with his royal family members. He recounted an instance where William employed a pre-arranged emergency signal between them during a moment of acute tension.

Harry described how William deliberately caught his eye to express his love and desire for Harry’s happiness. Harry acknowledged his own love for William but withdrew, remarking on William’s exceptional obstinacy.

The Duke of Sussex then detailed how William drew him back in, earnestly insisting that his only aim was Harry’s happiness. He even invoked the memory of their late mother for emphasis.

“Harold, you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life,” William stated.

Harry concluded by noting that this intense moment failed to have its intended impact on him. Despite William’s assurances, Harry found it unconvincing.

“It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he’d used it but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him,” Harry wrote.

William has not publicly commented on Harry’s claims in his shocking memoir.

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry may be much to overcome

William remains deeply unsettled by the portrayal of a physical altercation between him and Harry, as described in Harry’s book, Spare.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn spoke about how the ranks of William and Kate’s staff reportedly agree that this issue is unlikely to ever be fully resolved.

“People I’ve spoken to who work for both William and Kate say this is never really going to be healed,” he explained.

Quinn also emphasized that the internal reactions are considerably more heated than what is portrayed to the public. He highlighted that William was especially incensed about the accusation of physically assaulting his brother.

As a refresher, Harry said he tried to defuse tension with William over Meghan by offering water and a warning.

William allegedly responded by insulting Harry and attacking him. Harry claims the clash ended with him being thrown to the ground, breaking a dog bowl, and getting cut.

Regaining his composure, Harry told William to leave.