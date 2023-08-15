Find out what a body language expert says Princess Anne does to show her authority as a senior royal and ensure that she gets due respect.

When Queen Elizabeth II died, her oldest son became the monarch and showcased the new “slimmed-down monarchy” which features working royals rather than the entire extended family. King Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, is part of that slimmed-down monarchy and now a body language expert is pointing out what the Princess Royal does to show her authority and that she is given respect as a senior royal.

How Princess Anne’s body language shows she’s in charge and given respect

Darren Stanton is a body language expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and later moved into media as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family over the years and is discussing what Princess Anne does that lets others know she is “in charge” and commands “respect.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton said: “When we see her now, going out to engagements with Kate Middleton especially, in terms of the way she conducts herself, you can tell she is in charge. Not from an egotistical point of view but just from the way she walks and carries herself.

“Obviously, she’s got an equestrian background so her posture is very important to her anyway, but certainly when she goes out to events, either alone or with Prince William and Kate, she is given due respect as being a senior member of the royal family under King Charles. In terms of her non-verbal gestures and signals, we don’t see anything that denotes a lack of confidence or introvertness, in fact, she’s always been outspoken.”

Expert explains how Anne is ‘very similiar’ to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth

Stanton also talked about how much Anne reminds people of her late mother because of their similarities.

He explained: “Since her twenties, Princess Anne has always been very similar to Queen Elizabeth II. She is very forthright, very centered, very grounded, and very much her own person, as opposed to King Charles and the other royal children. She has always been very confident, never suffered fools gladly, and has always spoken her mind.

“In terms of her non-verbal signals, her eye contact has always been great. She has always had a great level of communication with people … In terms of her character traits, she is very similar to her mother. When she walks, she also has the same posture, so there are many similarities between her and the queen.”

The expert also sees some traits in the princess that mirror her late father, Prince Philip, as well.

“Although she takes after her mother quite a lot, I also see a lot of traits from her father, Prince Philip, creeping in there as well,” Stanton said. “She is very blunt, not opposed to being sarcastic, and says it how it is, which the Queen was not rumored to be … [Anne] is very straight-talking and blunt, which certainly ties into Prince Philip’s character traits.”

