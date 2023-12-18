Here's the video of Princess Charlotte's reaction when the Duchess of Sussex smiles at her during the queen's funeral that royal fans have different opinions about.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, many wondered if Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) children would attend. Then, on Sept. 19, 2022, millions of people around the world watched the eldest Wales children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — join the rest of the royals to mourn the passing of the monarch.

There were some heartbreaking images captured that day that have since been banned from ever being shown again. At the same time, there were plenty of moments from that day that have gone viral including Princess Charlotte’s reaction when Meghan Markle is standing behind her at the funeral.

Video shows how Princess Charlotte reacted after turning around to where Meghan was

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The eight-second video clip, which was posted on TikTok in late November, shows the little princess turn around and look behind her toward where Meghan is standing. The duchess appears to give Charlotte a smile but she’s ignored as the young royal turns back around and makes a face.

The text in the video reads “Kids don’t lie.” So far, it has racked up thousands of views, hundreds of likes, and dozens of people sharing their thoughts. Some believe Charlotte’s reaction said a lot writing: “Our girl Charlotte! She knows!”

Others agreed after watching a slowed-down version of the moment on YouTube posting: “Children know who they can trust. Charlotte knows Harry’s wife isn’t one of them.” And many other users thought Charlotte was just being a “curious” kid commenting: “Princess Charlotte is very curious about Meghan. She maybe heard things about Meghan,” and “She’s looking at her aunty who she hasn’t seen much off. Her aunty smiles at her, she gets embarrassed and turns away. Just normal kids stuff.”

However, not everyone was convinced that Charlotte even looked at Meghan. They opined that the princess was actually turning around to her mother after big brother George pinched her saying: “Isn’t this where George pinched/poked Charlotte (he moves behind Camilla, slight smile when he moves back)? She glances around and says ouch when she turns back.”

Charlotte had a touching moment with Prince Harry during the service

Whether or not Charlotte looked directly at Meghan before she had that reaction is being debated, but she and her Uncle Harry did share a moment later that day when the prince caught her looking at him.

Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey, a committal service was held for the late queen at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Waleses and Sussexes were seated in the first pew with Charlotte between her mother and her uncle. At one point during the service, Charlotte adjusts her hat and then turns and looks up at Harry. He looks back at his niece and gives her a smile.

Fans gushed over the moment with many recalling stories about how much Harry loved his brother’s children and when he lived on the grounds of Kensington Palace would always stop over to play with them.

“Seems like he’s so wanting to get her attention and later just run n’ play with his brother’s children. Both Kate and William said the kids just adored him, especially George. Uncle Harry was always over making him laugh,” one person wrote. And another added: “A child’s glance softens even the hardest of hearts. Plus Charlotte has a beautiful heart & thankfully Harry responded as her uncle should.”