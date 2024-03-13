The Princess of Wales and her younger brother are adorable in this rare family photograph.

Charles Spencer unveiled a rare, “happy” childhood snap with his big sister, Princess Diana. The Instagram image also featured their mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and his sister Princess Diana were extraordinarily close. On Instagram, he regularly reflects on his big sister and her effect on his life on Instagram.

His poignant social media post featured the siblings and their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, playing on a swing set. Shand Kydd and Earl Spencer were divorced when the photo was taken.

On Instagram, Spencer wrote a caption that described memories of the sweet black-and-white image. Shand Kydd, Charles, and Diana were playing on a swing set.

“My mother, Diana, and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks,” Spencer penned.

“At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me ‘Buzz.’ Because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy and busy bee,” Spencer concluded.

Royal fans reacted to the family photograph

Royal followers expressed their thrill at the never-before-seen image. The family photo displayed the love between Spencer and Diana.

“I’m loving these family photos. I can feel your pride, love, and nostalgia. You are the keeper of your family’s memories. It’s important to know where you came from and to know who came before you,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful photo, we miss you, Diana,” a second royal family fan penned.

A third Instagram user wrote, “Ah, she was lovely, your Mommy. That’s a beautiful photo of you and Diana. That must have been the summer.”

“What a precious memory and keepsake of happy times,” noted a fourth fan.

Princess Diana and Charles Spencer had a close relationship

Charles Spencer and his sister the future Princess Diana in 1968 | Central Press/Getty Images

Growing up, Princess Diana and her brother were quite close. Although they also had two older sisters — Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane, Baroness Fellowes — Diana and Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, spent most of their time together.

This closeness was forged between the younger siblings as their older sisters were off at boarding school. However, they bonded even further when Diana and her younger brother got caught in the drama surrounding their parents’ divorce.

Their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, met Peter Shand Kydd, and eventually they married. Shand Kydd relocated to London, and Charles and Diana moved with her.

Following their parents’ divorce, Diana and Charles moved to Althorp House with their father. The siblings continued to remain close for the remainder of Diana’s life.

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1996 in Paris, France. She was 36 and the mother of two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.