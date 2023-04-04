Princess Diana’s Butler Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Brand’ Will ‘Collapse’

Princess Diana’s former butler had harsh words for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. Paul Burrell, who worked for the late Princess of Wales for 10 years, claims there is a “dismantling” of the “brand” Harry and Meghan have carefully curated since exiting their positions as senior royals in 2020. He predicts it will “collapse.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a side-by-side photo collage with the late Princess Diana | Samir Hussein/WireImage/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Paul Burrell believes Princess Diana would be unhappy with her son’s estrangement

Paul Burrell believes the late Princess of Wales would not want her sons to remain estranged. He told The Mirror, “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together. Which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”

Diana’s former butler said he would like to “try and do my bit” to see Harry and William reconcile. He said: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship? The public would love that. I’d applaud that.”

He concluded his statement by remarking, “I’d love to see William put his arm around his brother. But I don’t think we’re going to see that because there are too many obstacles in the way.” But Burrell did not clarify what these obstacles were between the brothers.

However, he did share his point of view regarding the challenges Harry will have ahead as he and his wife continue to speak out against the royal family. He believes it is only a matter of time before their “brand” is dismantled.

Paul Burrell claims there is a ‘dismantling’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s collapsing ‘brand’



Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell explained that he believes that Harry is not serving his family in any capacity through his actions of the past three years. He is doing quite the opposite and “taking it apart.”



“Especially in this coronation year. He is not promoting the royal family. Instead, he is taking it apart,” Burrell explained.



He continued, “We are watching the dismantling of Harry and Meghan,” Burrell explained. “Their brand, I think, is going to collapse. I don’t think it’s going to survive.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only relevant because they have ‘royal news’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘brand’ will ‘collapse’ says Princess Diana’s butler | Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Burrell explained his belief that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “irrelevant” and only have some sense of public interest because they have “royal news.” “They are irrelevant,” Burrell slammed. “They are only relevant because they have ‘royal news’ to tell.”

Burrell asked, “How long will that last?” He added, “How long do we have to suffer, Harry washing dirty laundry in public? The royal family is staying silent. They have great dignity in staying silent.”

Burrell then discussed the marked difference in how Harry and Meghan behave publicly versus Prince William and Kate Middleton. He claimed that William and Kate are “representing” the royal family, whereas Meghan and Harry should “stay in America” and have a happy life. He added Britons don’t think very highly of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a save-the-date email to his father, King Charles III’s coronation. However, the couple has not publicly indicated whether they will attend the event.