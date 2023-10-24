There’s one thing people say to Princess Eugenie when they see her in person, but she doesn’t know if it’s meant to be a compliment or not.

Princess Eugenie isn’t as well known as some of her famous cousins but has made headlines plenty of times because she is part of Britain’s most famous family.

The princess is not a working member of the Firm and doesn’t give interviews about her life often. However, she recently opened up about it a bit during a podcast and shared an eye-raising comment people tell her when they meet her in person. She also talked about why she gets stressed out just before posting something on Instagram.

Here’s more on that and the eight-word comment people say to Princess Eugenie when they see her.

What Princess Eugenie says people have told when they see her in person

Princess Eugenie leaving the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

During a guest appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter told host Kate Thornton what people who have only seen her in photos say when they meet her in person.

Eugenie revealed that members of the public actually tell her they’re surprised she does not look as bad as she does in pictures.

“If you see a picture or a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar … The action shots that some people get — it’s not the nicest photos,” the princess said. “I have people come up to me and say ‘Oh, you are much better looking in real life.’ Is that a compliment? I don’t know.”

Eugenie explains why posting stuff on her own Instagram account can be nerve-racking

The princess also spoke about maintaining her own Instagram account, which boasts 1.8 million followers. Unlike senior members of the family who have staffers post things on their behalf, Eugenie posts on her Instagram account herself and has been called out a few times when she makes a error.

Princess Eugenie poses upon arrival to attend the Vogue World London event | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

“I do my own Instagram, and I find it the most stressful thing in the world. I get so nervous,” she admitted and explained that she has begun to ask other people to look over her posts and make sure everything is correct before she shares them. “Before I post I have to text about five people asking them if it’s OK or if it’s got a spelling mistake. Am I going to get trolled?”

Eugenie recalled a time when she did not do that, and commenters pointed out her misspelling right away.

She remembered: “I wrote ‘your’ – y o u r – rather than ‘y o u ‘ r e.’ Then I had lots of people go ‘That’s not how you say it,’ and I freaked out. And it was just something so insignificant. Ever since then, I have been really particular about my spelling.”

The princess added: “I want to be respectful to the family I come from … so I have got to find a really good balance … It is really thought out in terms of ‘Should I do this? Should I not?’ I do get nervous, but I wanted people to see the real me and to know that I have a sense of humor and I take the mick out of stupid outfits we used to wear.”