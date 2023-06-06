Princess Lilibet Is the ‘Latest Casualty’ of a ‘Battle Royale’ Says Royal Commentator

A royal commentator claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, is the “latest casualty” of a “battle royale.” Their claims come after what appeared to be a snub from senior royals regarding Lilibet’s second birthday on June 4, 2023.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that the youngest of King Charles’ grandchildren has become a “casualty” of the bitterness between some senior royal family members. Lilibet Diana Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child.

Elser discussed the little girl’s birthday and the stone silence that appeared to come from the direction of the United Kingdom toward California. She wrote, “Let’s assume that Lili was rightfully spoiled and adored by her two very famous, highly controversial parents [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle].”

“But what’s that coming out of London? What has her grandfather King Charles done to celebrate his youngest grandchild’s birthday? What sweet public gesture has the House of Windsor? Zilch. Zip. Zero,” Elser declared.

The royal commentator called the House of Windsor’s actions “unfathomable.” She also shared sorrow for the toddler, unknowingly caught in a controversy between Harry, Meghan, Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“Poor Lili looks like she has become the latest casualty in what is, in every sense, a battle royale,” Elser wrote.

The slight of Lilibet Diana on her birthday is ‘inexcusable’ claims royal commentator

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that royal children should not be subjected to the fallout of fights between older family members. She calls involving Lilibet and her brother Archie in the failing royal family dynamic “another situation entirely.”

She wrote, “Last month, the young prince’s birthday fell on the same day as the King’s coronation, with Buckingham and Kensington Palaces entirely ignoring the boy’s big day. The same goes today for Lili, and there is only one word to describe this, inexcusable. (Scratch that – utterly mean and inexcusable).”

Elser continued, “Charles, William, and Kate have every right to be about as pissed off at the Sussexes right now as Queen Camilla when an aide tells her she is off to a four-hour Latvian folk-dancing engagement. However, they feel about the couple, that should not extend to Archie and Lili.”

Lilibet Diana also celebrated her first birthday sans King Charles and other senior royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter’s first birthday at the couple’s former Frogmore Cottage home. Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. then to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. The queen, who had not seen Lilibet before the infant’s birthday festivities, met her great-granddaughter ahead of the event.

For Lilibet’s first birthday, Harry and Meghan invited Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, along with their spouses and children, to Frogmore Cottage. The low-key event reportedly included children’s games and a cake.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, did not attend Lilibet’s first birthday. The couple was scheduled to travel to different parts of the U.K. for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration on that day. King Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles also did not attend their granddaughter’s first birthday party.

