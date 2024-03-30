Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Feel King Charles Is ‘Ignoring’ Them With Royal Snub, Insider Claims

King Charles III's two nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are technically royalty but don't work for the family. And one insider claims the women feel snubbed that they haven't been asked to take on any royal duties.

The royal family has been going through a series of difficulties ever since the start of 2024. After Christmas, Kate Middleton quietly disappeared from the royal spotlight, and it was later learned that she’d had abdominal surgery; Kate revealed a cancer diagnosis in late March 2023. King Charles III also announced in February that he has cancer. Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles are continuing royal duties but also taking some time to be with their loved ones.

The situation has reportedly caused others in the monarchy to step up, but rumor has it Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie aren’t happy about it — at least, that’s what one source claims.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

A friend claims Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie feel slighted by King Charles III

In all honesty, it’s hard to separate true from false within the royal family. There are so many rumors, insiders, and alleged friends claiming to have knowledge of the royals’ person situations. Now, a friend of Charles’ nieces claims the king is “ignoring” the two women in favor of other members of the royal family when it comes to delegating royal duties.

Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew, which makes them Charles’ nieces. The two are not working royals and were free to pursue their own careers. But now, a friend claims the women feel snubbed since there are so few people to carry out duties, yet Charles has not asked them to step in.

“They are very upset to have been ignored by the king as they feel they have a lot to offer, but ultimately not surprised,” a source told The Daily Beast. “They are sanguine about it.” Yet, a different source close to the royals said Charles is “fond” of his nieces, and it has nothing to do with his feelings toward them. “Charles is very fond of the York girls, but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals,” the other source claimed.

It’s hard to say if the rumors are true, as Beatrice and Eugenie do have their own careers and families now and might not even want to have to attend royal engagements.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie | Dave Benett/Getty Images for the V&A

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit has complicated things

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles back in 2020 after they had difficulty dealing with the media and felt the royal family wasn’t backing them up. Now, though, it’s made things more difficult because the slimmer monarchy has had trouble keeping up with royal engagements with Kate and Charles’ absence.

Harry did take a quick trip to the United Kingdom shortly after Charles announced his cancer, but the Sussexes live a separate life in the United States and don’t seem to have plans to return to royal duties, which is fair. It does beg the question of whether Charles wishes the royal rift had gone down differently.