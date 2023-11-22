Where do Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough stand after Lisa Marie Presley's death? Despite feud rumors, Priscilla says she and her granddaughter are having Thanksgiving together.

The legacy of Elvis Presley lives on through his music, his estate, and Priscilla Presley. While Elvis fans know his complicated life well, his living family members — namely his ex-wife, Priscilla, and oldest grandchild, Riley Keogh, also have their rumored complications. Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley, reportedly feuded over Lisa Marie Presley’s will. But Priscilla says she’s having Thanksgiving with Riley in 2023 despite rumors of a feud.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are having Thanksgiving together in 2023

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Humane Society Of The United State

Elvis Presley’s followers know the rumors of a feud between Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough. And it all started with an amendment to Lisa Marie’s will.

In 2016, Lisa Marie filed an amendment that removed Priscilla and Barry Siegel as co-trustees to her will and named Riley and Benjamin Keough as the new co-trustees. Unfortunately, this amendment didn’t sit well with Priscilla. While she had tension with Lisa Marie, she didn’t believe that Lisa Marie would remove her as co-trustee. Priscilla challenged the amendment, which allegedly hurt her relationship with Riley, as Riley thought Priscilla was going against what Lisa Marie wanted.

So, is there any validity to the alleged feud? Priscilla and Riley said no such rivalry exists, as they reached a settlement agreement. They plan to spend Thanksgiving together in 2023.

“We are very close,” Priscilla said during a Q&A in Las Vegas, according to Yahoo Finance. “I don’t care what you read in the paper; we are very close. In fact, we’re having Thanksgiving together. We keep the families together, but there are rumors and stuff in the paper that we’re fighting, and it’s not true at all.”

“Riley and I have never had any kind of problem,” Elvis’ ex-wife added. “We’re here to support the family and keep the family together.”

Lisa Marie Presley said she still had Thanksgiving at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley had fond memories of Elvis Presley and Graceland during her lifetime. And she always wanted what she thought was in her father’s best interest regarding his estate. “Lisa couldn’t be bought. She couldn’t be pushed,” Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “If she thought something wasn’t in Elvis’ best interest, it was never about money. She really is the only Presley that you can ever say that about.”

She previously called Graceland “a very special place,” explaining how she’d have dinners — even Thanksgiving — on the famous property.

“It shuts down quite nice at night,” Lisa Marie told USA Today. “I have family that I love very much who live there in Memphis. When I go to Memphis, I visit (Graceland). We have dinner there.”

When questioned about important events, Lisa Marie remembered, “Thanksgiving a year or two ago. Mom wasn’t there then,” she added, “but we’re going to be there in a couple of weeks, together.”

Riley Keough admits to a ‘bit of upheaval’ with her grandmother

Sources claim Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough were on bad terms following Lisa Marie Presley’s death — but given the Thanksgiving plans, it seems the grandmother and granddaughter are on good terms.

“Things with Grandma will be happy,” Riley told Vanity Fair. “They’ve never not been happy.”

“There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was,” Riley added. “She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”

