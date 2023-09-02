Find out what a psychic astrologer has predicted about the future of the Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) three kiddos are growing up right before our eyes. And because they are the future king’s children, they will live their lives in the spotlight as the royal glare will always be on them. As the years go on, the public will be paying attention to what they’re up to most days, who their friends are, and who they date when they’re of that age.

An astrologer has read Princess Charlotte‘s chart and is predicting what the future holds for William and Kate’s only daughter including when she’ll meet her first love (and it’s actually sooner than many people would expect).

Astrologer says Princess Charlotte already met her best friend who will be her bridesmaid

Princess Charlotte standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the coronation of King Charles III | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Jessica Adams is a psychic astrologer and author who has written horoscopes for publications like Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Marie Claire to name a few. She previously read the young royal’s chart and spoke to Express about what the future may hold for the princess.

“Princess Charlotte was born on the same day as Lily Allen and David Beckham, on May 2,” Adams stated, which makes her a Sun Taurus, just like her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Adams, in late 2022, the princess met the person who is going to be “one of the best friends in her life,” calling the other little girl around the same age as Charlotte a “true and loyal ally who will be with her for the rest of her days.” Adams believes that her new best friend could also be one of Charlotte’s bridesmaids or even a maid of honor when she gets married one day.

“[Charlotte] could easily marry in 2040 aged 25, when Jupiter in the romantic sign of Libra passes over her Moon in Libra,” the astrologer shared.

Psychic predicts when Princess Charlotte will meet her first boyfriend

Princess Charlotte laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother, Prince George, at Cardiff Castle in Wales | Ashley Crowden – WPA Pool/Getty Images

However, before that day comes the psychic sees Princess Charlotte having another great love — and sooner than some may expect.

“Her first rich future boyfriend will appear in the year 2030 when she is just 15,” Adams predicted, and that person “will make her heart flutter.” The psychic added that in 2034 at the age of 19 “a relaunch into the Navy, Army, or Air Force will change her image radically bringing her teenage years to a dramatic end.”

As for her future beyond that, Adams said: “Charlotte will gain from investments in electric cars and other new inventions made on her behalf by the royal family between the ages of 9 and 18 (from 2024 to 2033), held in trust. This will make her independently wealthy. Like Queen Victoria, she is a born writer and will keep a diary all her life, venturing into publishing books or guest-editing magazines in 2036 when she is just 21 years old.”