Puppy Bowl 2023: Channel, Time, and How to Stream

Animal Planet is getting ready for the biggest game of the year. We’re talking about the Puppy Bowl, of course. The annual Super Bowl Sunday showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff is set for Feb. 12, and we have everything you need to know about the adorable (and adoptable) players, how to watch, and more.

Puppy Bowl XIV airs Feb. 12 on Animal Planet, TBS, and more

The Puppy Bowl has been a Super Bowl Sunday tradition for nearly 20 years, and this year’s event will take things to a whole new level. The game – which encourages people to adopt shelter pets – has traditionally aired on Animal Planet. But in 2023, it will also be broadcast on Discovery Channel and TBS.

In addition to airing live on multiple cable channels, the 2023 Puppy Bowl will also be available to stream on both HBO Max and discovery+.

The fun begins with a pre-game show at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. It will feature the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft, interviews with coaches and players, and extra details about each puppy’s breed mix and unique DNA traits. The game itself begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and runs three hours.

The 2023 Puppy Bowl will feature 122 puppies and 67 shelters

Bandit | Elias Weiss Friedman

Aside from delivering incredibly cute on-field action, the Puppy Bowl also highlights the important work done by animal rescues and shelters around the U.S. This year’s event will feature 122 puppies and 67 shelters and rescues from 34 states. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization, the Phoenix-based NAGI Foundation, as well as KoKobean, a puppy from the Caribbean island of Dominica.

Other players include Cooper, a 17-week-old Boston terrier/boxer mix who’s received some special training from Seattle Seahawks’ defensive end Shelby Harris. There’s also Joey, a Chihuahua/shih tzu puppy who uses a wheelchair and gets some support from a senior dog friend, Bloo.

Viewers will also meet 11 special needs puppy players looking for forever homes, including a hearing-impaired Dalmatian named Julius; Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired border collie/ Australian cattle dog; and Mykonos, a American Staffordshire terrier/ bulldog with a cleft palate.

Dan Schachner hosts this year’s Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet

KoKoBean | Elias Weiss Friedman

Longtime Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns to host the 2023 game. Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks and sports commentator Steve Levy provide play-by-play commentary. The event will also feature Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from HGTV’s Married to Real Estate, Faruq Tauheed from Battlebots, Zak Bagans from Ghost Adventures, and Alex Guarnaschelli from Supermarket Stakeout. Other guests include talent from Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws franchise and the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Puppy Bowl isn’t the only animal-focused sporting event airing this Super Bowl Sunday. The first-ever Great American Rescue Bowl will feature adorable cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens looking for their forever home. It airs Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. ET on Great American Family.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.