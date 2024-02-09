Team Ruff and Team Fluff face off during Puppy Bowl XX. The fun kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

Are you ready for the cutest game of the year? The Puppy Bowl is back in 2024 with a three-hour matchup featuring dozens of adorable (and adoptable) canine players. The fun kicks off before Sunday’s other big game, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This year’s Puppy Bowl, which celebrates 20 years of encouraging pet adoption, will be the biggest yet. It features 131 puppies, 73 shelters, and rescues from 36 states and territories.

Here’s everything you need to know about the big Puppy Bowl XX showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff, including when it airs, how to stream, and some members of each team’s adorable lineup.

When does Puppy Bowl 2024 air and where does it stream?

Puppy Bowl XX airs Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. It will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV.

You can also stream the 2024 Puppy Bowl on both Max and discovery+.

The pre-game show begins a 1 p.m ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Animal Planet. Highlights include a behind-the-scenes look at the Puppy Bowl draft, exclusive interviews with coaches and players, and a first-look at the Kittie Halftime Show.

Meet Team Ruff and Team Fluff

Levi, Dash, and Maggie from Puppy Bowl 2024’s Team Fluff | Warner Bros. Discovery

As always, a charming lineup of pups will take the field to compete for the Lombarky trophy – and hopefully find their forever home.

This year’s Puppy Bowl players include Dash, a Pomeranian/pug, and Maggie, a chow chow/American Staffordshire terrier representing the US Virgin Islands. Both compete for Team Fluff. Tater, an Australian cattle dog/German shepherd, and Peanut Pretzel, a pug from Los Angeles, are among the puppies suiting up for Team Ruff.

Rebekah, Tater, and Peanut Pretzel from Puppy Bowl 2024’s Team Ruff | Warner Bros. Discovery

This year’s Puppy Bowl will also feature six special needs dogs. They include Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon who only has two legs; and four pups who don’t let their deafness slow them down.

Including special needs animals in this year’s Puppy Bowl will help bring positive attention to dogs that are often ignored in shelters, Ivana Crnec, DVM at Veterinarians.org, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an email.

“Handicapped dogs do not get the attention they deserve,” Crnec said. While potential dog owners might think they don’t have the resources to care for a special needs pup, doing so “is often easier than it seems and is an extremely rewarding experience.”

In addition to the new-to-the-field dogs, four Puppy Bowl vets will return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame in honor of the game’s 20th anniversary.

The Great American Rescue Bowl airs on Great American Family

The Puppy Bowl won’t be the only cute sporting event airing on Sunday. The Great American Rescue Bowl airs at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Great American Family. Hosted by Beth Stern, the event is a showcase for adorable kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs in need of a forever home. Two teams – the Cuddlers and the Adorablers – will take the field for the event. The first half will be played by kittens, while the second half will be played by puppies.

