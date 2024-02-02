King Charles and Queen Camilla have 10 grandchildren between them, and they reportedly know 'how important it is' for each of them.

Queen Camilla doesn’t overstep when it comes to King Charles III being a grandpa. According to a royal author, the queen, 76, maintains her distance, leaving the monarch to enjoy his own “space” with his grandkids. More on the king and queen’s grandchildren ahead.

The king and queen each have 5 grandchildren

King Charles and Queen Camilla are both grandparents of five. The king became a grandfather in 2013 when his oldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed now-10-year-old Prince George. Princess Charlotte, 8, followed in 2015, and Prince Louis, 5, in 2018.

King Charles became a grandfather for the fourth and fifth time in 2019 and 2021 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

As for Queen Camilla’s grandchildren, her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes (née Parker Bowles) have welcomed five children between them, making the queen, like the king, a grandmother of five.

Queen Camilla’s grandchildren include three grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, and twins Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as two granddaughters, Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza Lopes.

The public got a glimpse of both the king and queen’s grandchildren at their May 2023 coronation where a number of the kids had official roles.

Queen Camilla doesn’t cross King Charles’s ‘boundaries’ with his grandkids

According to Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Queen Camilla doesn’t “push” the king’s “boundaries,” especially those with his grandchildren.

The queen “knows the sort of boundaries” King Charles has, Hardman said (via People). “She wouldn’t want to be getting into the King’s space with his grandchildren. She’s not going to push herself.”

Hardman went on to note Queen Camilla’s “still very keen to maintain. She’s still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him.”

The king spends ‘a lot of time’ at Windsor near most of his grandchildren

Hardman continued, describing King Charles as a “doting grandfather” to William and Kate’s three kids. Now, perhaps more than ever, he has the opportunity to see George, Charlotte, and Louis more.

The reason is that, according to the author, King Charles spends “a lot more time at Windsor [Castle],” near the Wales family home, “than anyone expected.”

“Normally, he’s often there on a Thursday and a Friday,” Hardman said of King Charles. “Obviously, the Waleses are within walking distance of the castle.”

William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis live at Adelaide Cottage located in Windsor Great Park, which is part of the royal family’s Windsor estate.

King Charles, the author concluded, has “never really had that sort of proximity to the younger family. Now, there’s more overlap.”

Meanwhile, the king’s two other grandchildren, Archie and Lili, reside in Montecito, California, and haven’t been to England since 2022’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.