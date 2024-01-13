'My husband, he does it brilliantly,' Queen Camilla said of King Charles on the Jan. 8 episode of her new podcast, 'The Queen's Reading Room.'

Queen Camilla’s “Reading Room” podcast is here. And with it, a sweet anecdote about King Charles III as a grandfather. Ahead, what the queen revealed about her husband’s talent that has come in handy when reading to their grandchildren over the years. Hint: It makes total sense with King Charles’ stint acting in plays as a young man.

Camilla admitted on ‘The Queen’s Reading Room’ podcast she’s ‘hopeless’ at doing the voices reading ‘Harry Potter’ to her grandchildren

Queen Camilla has many strengths, from gardening to putting King Charles at ease whenever he’s upset. However, not on the list is voices, as she revealed in the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Queen’s Reading Room,” on Jan. 8, 2023.

The episode, which featured an interview with Rebus author Sir Ian Rankin, included an appearance by the queen. As seen in a clip posted to the official Instagram for “The Queen’s Reading Room,” Camilla shared which book series she enjoys reading with her grandchildren most.

The answer? None other than the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling. “I think the one I enjoyed reading more than anything else was Harry Potter,” she said.

King Charles ‘can do all the voices’ reading to grandchildren, according to Queen Camilla

Although Camilla’s admittedly “hopeless” at mimicking the voices of, say, Dumbledore, Hagrid, or any other beloved Harry Potter character, someone else is.

In the same “Reading Room” podcast clip, Camilla also revealed that her husband of nearly 25 years can. Not only can he do the voices, but King Charles is really good at it.

“My husband, he does it brilliantly,” Camilla said before noting, “He can do all the voices.”

Previously, in a documentary marking King Charles’ 70th birthday in 2018, Camilla shared that the now-75-year-old gets involved when it comes to playing with the grandchildren.

“He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and laughing,” the queen said in Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70.

Camilla also said her “grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him,” adding that the “children really appreciate” his ability to “do all the different voices” when reading Harry Potter.

Queen Camilla and King Charles have 10 grandchildren between them

As for how many grandchildren King Charles and Queen Camilla have, they’re grandparents to 10. Queen Camilla has five teenage grandchildren of her own from her two kids, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, and twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, are Queen Camilla’s grandsons. They were coronation Pages in May 2023. As for Queen Camilla’s granddaughters, she has two: Eliza Lopes, 15, and Lola Parker Bowles, 16.

Meanwhile, King Charles is a grandpa to five grandchildren of his own. There’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. And, finally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

New episodes of “The Queen’s Reading Room” podcast drop every Monday.