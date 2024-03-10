Find out what look the late Queen Elizabeth II favored with her makeup that we won't see on Queen Camilla.

Less than a year before she died, Queen Elizabeth II announced that when her son became king, his wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) would be known as “queen consort” rather than “princess consort” as originally thought. But following her death, when invitations for King Charles’ coronation were sent out his bride was referred to as “Queen Camilla.”

No one expects Camilla to be able to fill the late queen’s shoes but she has learned so much from her mother-in-law from royal protocols to how members of the family should dress and conduct themselves in public. But what was good for a former queen may not be good for the current queen as Camilla isn’t going to bring back Queen Elizabeth’s signature makeup look.

Queen Elizabeth’s makeup rule that Queen Camilla hasn’t followed

Camilla Parker Bowles and Queen Elizabeth II visit the Ebony Horse Club and Community Riding Centre in London, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A makeup rule Queen Elizabeth always went by was to wear a bold lip color. She was regularly photographed over the years wearing a dark pink-red lip color and was famously crowned wearing Clarins cosmetics after commissioning the company to create a red shade of lipstick that went with her coronation robes. She also loved similar hues by Elizabeth Arden.

However, a dark bold lip isn’t something Queen Camilla wears these days. King Charles’ wife instead prefers the “less is more” look and wears a more natural, lighter shade of pink lipstick than the late queen.

Marina Sandoval, who has done Camilla’s makeup for years including her coronation day, revealed that light pink lip products are Camilla’s favorites telling Harper’s Bazaar: “For Christmas and her birthday, I’m always inclined to buy her a new lipstick.”

And when it came to her coronation look Sandoval explained: “Given the onus was very much on the eyes I opted for a soft pink for the lips.”

Royal and celebrity makeup artist shares her top tips

Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) attends a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Celebrity and royal makeup artist Victoria Penrose, who has worked with the likes of A-lister Courtney Cox as well as members of the royal family, agrees with Queen Camilla’s “less is more” approach and offered her top tips before your next closeup.

Speaking on behalf of AltIndex, Penrose shared: “You should always make sure all your products are matte. You don’t want any shimmer in them as it won’t look good on camera. If you want to add some highlight to give a dewy look, put it in at the last minute afterwards as you can dictate where you want the light to hit the face — instead of having no control over it.

“Always make sure to trim fake eyelashes. They should be smaller in the inner corner and get larger towards the end of the lash line.”

And when it comes to your lips, no matter which shade you choose Penrose says: “You should also line the lips fully with lip liner before putting any color on the lip.”