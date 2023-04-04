‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: The Queen’s Biggest Adversary May Have Been Revealed

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix in a month. The series will reveal the young queen (India Amarteifio) as she gains her footing in London. It will also give viewers some insight into her whirlwind romance with King George (Corey Mylchreest), with whom she had an arranged marriage. Fans shouldn’t expect it to be the warm and whimsical romances that they are used to from the Bridgerton franchise.

More than that, Queen Charlotte will reveal some of the queen’s biggest adversaries and those who never wanted to see her in power.

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Liam Daniel/ Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ release date and timeline

Fans are thrilled that Netflix will release the Bridgerton prequel series on May 4. The official description reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Queen Charlotte opens in 1761, 52 years before Bridgerton Season 1 begins. Queen Charlotte was just 17 when she arrives in England from Germany.

Every mother wants what's best for her children. The young King is without exception. pic.twitter.com/z1NbxbwOaT — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 23, 2023

Queen Charlotte has a major adversary

Queen Charlotte will be an outsider when she comes from Germany to England, not simply because she’s a foreigner in a new place, but also because of her racial background. Prior to her arrival in the world of Bridgerton, the upper class of England was divided into separate sectors based on color.

Charlotte’s betrothal to the king is slated to change that. However, one person, King George’s mother, Augusta (Michelle Fairly), the dowager princess, will make things more challenging. In the teaser trailer for the series, Princess Augusta can be heard telling Charlotte, “You are the first of your kind.”

It appears that there will be a tough road ahead for Queen Charlotte.

The monarchy that reinvented the Ton. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HQJp3dZmVs — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 3, 2023

Queen Charlotte has no power when she first arrives in England

Forced into a marriage with a man she didn’t know, much less love, Queen Charlotte will be facing an uphill battle. This is especially concerning considering how difficult Princess Augusta will make things for her. Though she and King George III have a positive relationship, his personal mental health issues make things more challenging.

The series will showcase Queen Charlotte contending with all of this while trying to find her space in England’s society. She “has everything she could want, yet she is suffering underneath. Shonda Rhimes told e told The Sunday Times.

Rhimes also added that Queen Charlotte and King George’s marriage is going to be complex. “Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in authentic ways,” Rhimes told Tudum. “I loved delving into the romance between Charlotte and King George, I thought that was really fascinating and I really wanted to be able to show people what that kind of love is like, even though they already know how it ends up. I thought that was a challenge and thought that’d be exciting.”