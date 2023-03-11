‘Queen Charlotte’: This Is How the Queen Died

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes some elements of the queen’s life from a real-life historical figure. The queen’s love of snuff, dogs, and socialization is well documented. But this is how the queen died, decades after moving to London for her arranged marriage.

While Queen Charlotte had a larger-than-life presence, her death was pretty sad.

Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ trailer

Though the full trailer likely won’t drop for another month, Netflix released a teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The trailer shows the reluctant young queen (India Amarteifio) reluctantly arriving in London to be married off to King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Defiant and bold, the teaser shows the overwhelmed young German Princess attempting to escape her fate by climbing a palace wall only to be confronted by the king she’d be trying to avoid.

Queen Charlotte’s cause of death

Queen Charlotte died in 1818 at age 74, some 57 years after she arrived in England to marry King George. According to Historic Royal Palaces, the queen suffered from a dropsy condition, which caused swelling and pain.

She had been living at Kew Palace, trying to recover from the condition. However, the queen caught pneumonia amid her recovery and died in her bedroom on November 17, 1818.

The queen was trendy, and visitors were admitted by a ticket to come to pay their respects to her when her coffin was placed on display in the living room of the palace. Queen Charlotte’s granddaughter, Queen Victoria, would later preserve the space where she died; it remains how the queen lived in it when she was alive.

Considering that the queen is still alive in the world of Bridgerton, fans should expect to see her death anytime soon.

Queen Charlotte and King George

Though they were wed after only six hours of knowing each other, Queen Charlotte and King George did have a happy marriage. They had 15 children, which was almost unheard of considering the infant mortality rate. They were married for nearly 60 years. However, as the years pressed forward, their marriage became more challenging. King George began to suffer from mental illness, but the queen loved and protected her husband.

Therefore, while fans will see a love story in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, it certainly won’t be without its trials. Creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum,