Drake Bell wants a better response from Nickelodeon in regards to 'Quiet on Set.' Here's what he said about their statement.

Quiet on Set explores the abuse that happened behind the scenes on the Nickelodeon network between adults and minors. Fans of the network expressed shock by what happened to Drake Bell. The Drake & Josh star explained that former dialogue coach, director, and producer Brian Peck abused him several times. Nickelodeon offered a response to the documentary, but Bell doesn’t think it’s enough.

Drake Bell slams Nickelodeon for their response to the abuse seen in ‘Quiet on Set’

Quiet on Set reveals the deeply unsettling truth regarding what was going on behind the scenes of several notable Nickelodeon shows. Several episodes focus on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell. Bell explained the abuse he endured by notable dialogue coach, director, and producer Brian Peck.

After the release of the docuseries, Nickelodeon responded to the content. “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” they told Variety.

Unfortunately, Bell doesn’t believe the response holds much meaning. He spoke on The Sarah Fraser Show about Nickelodeon’s statement.

“I find it interesting that my dad would go to executives and say that there were behaviors on set between adults and minors that he’s finding uncomfortable, and they would shoo him away,” Bell said. “If that’s their idea of an investigation, it’s very faulty, and I don’t think that they would discover anything with an investigation, like, ‘Oh, you don’t understand, he’s just that way. That’s just how he is.’ I mean, that’s not an investigation. So, that’s a bold-faced lie.”

Bell added that Nickelodeon appeared to have a “very well-tailored response” in regards to “learning about his trauma.” He also noted that he imagines the network had a “big attorney in Hollywood” craft the response.

“I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on,” he said.

Bell referenced the support that Peck gained during the court case. “I haven’t gotten an apology or ‘sorry’ from anybody who had written letters or was involved in supporting him,” Bell said.

Nickelodeon alum Kenan Thompson thinks the network needs to ‘investigate more’

Fellow Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompson spoke about what happened to Drake Bell while on the Tamron Hall Show.

“It’s a tough subject, you know?” Thompson said, according to Deadline. “It’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed, you know what I’m saying? Because all these things happened after I left, basically.”

“My heart goes out to anybody that’s been victimized or their families,” Thompson continued. “I think it’s a good thing that the doc is out and it’s putting things on display, stories that need to be told for accountability’s sake. But it’s definitely tough to watch because I have fond memories of that place. And I have fond memories of my co-stars and stuff like that. So to hear that they’ve gone through terrible things like that is really tough.”

Thompson said Nickelodeon needs to “investigate more” if they haven’t found evidence of abuse. “It’s supposed to be a safe place for kids,” he said. “And to hear all about that is just like, ‘How dare you?’”

